Chuck Checks In: Bulls win streak ends at nine as they lose to Doncic-led Mavs in Dallas

FINAL FROM DALLAS: Dallas 113, Bulls 99 (Bulls 26-11, 12-7 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine each with 20. Mavs: Doncic: 22pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Jones (8), Mavs- Doncic (14) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (8), Mavs- Doncic (14)

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Luka Doncic set an NBA record for most triple-doubles (39) before turning 23 years old.

CCI RECAP: Luka Doncic recorded his third triple-double of the season (22-14-14) as the Mavs snapped the Bulls nine game win streak extending their own win streak to six, winning each of the last three quarters of the game.

The Bulls were out of sync in the second half as the Mavs outscored the Bulls 59-44. The Bulls shot only 43%. Dallas out rebounded the Bulls 48-39. Maxi Kleber drained six 3-pointers and Josh Green's ability to run the floor, scoring 18 off the bench hurt the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 20 points. Lonzo Ball had a 9-6-5- 3 steals game.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 121, San Antonio 119: Cam Thomas scored on a floater in the lane with less then two seconds remaining snapping the Nets five game home losing streak. The Spurs are nine games under .500.

Toronto 105 New Orleans 101. Fred VanVleet scored 32 points as the Raptors won their sixth straight.

Washington 102, Orlando 100: Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points and grabbed a career high 22 rebounds for the Wizards.

Los Angeles Clippers, 106 Atlanta 93: The Hawks went 2-4 on their road trip.

Minnesota 141, Houston 123: Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season high 40 points as the T-Wolves won their fourth straight.

Denver 99, Oklahoma City 95: Nikola Jokic had another robust game of 22 points and 18 rebounds. The Thunder have lost four straight.

Golden State 96, Cleveland 82: Klay Thompson saw his first action in over two seasons scoring 17 points in 20 minutes.

Memphis 127, Los Angeles Lakers 119: All I can say is, Ja Morant's two-handed block on Avery Bradley was flat out UNBELIEVABLE. Google it.

Portland 103 Sacramento 88. Anfernee Simons is hoopin' scoring 33 points . The Kings have lost four straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!