Chuck Checks In: Bulls End Clippers Winning Streak In L.A.

FINAL FROM LOS ANGELES:

Bulls 100, Clippers 90 (Bulls 9-4, 4-2 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (35), Clippers- George (27)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Caruso (9), George(11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan and Caruso (5), Clippers- George (4)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls forced 20 Clippers turnovers, scoring 25 points off of them.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls made big time plays at crunch time. holding off the Clippers, snapping LAC's seven-game win streak. DeMar DeRozan, who grew up just 13 miles from the Staples Center in Compton, CA, was spectacular. In his first L.A. appearance in a Bulls uniform, DeRozan scored 35 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists. He made 10 of 11 free throws.

Zach LaVine added 29 points and eight rebounds. Alex Caruso made his first start of the season and collected seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Expect a large ovation from the Lakers' faithful tonight when Caruso is introduced. As is the case at the United Center, Caruso was a huge fan favorite and a favorite within the Lakers organization. I expect the classy Lakers organization to show a video tribute honoring Caruso for his passionate play as a member of the team. The Bulls are certainly thrilled to have him.

The 8-6 Lakers beat the Spurs on Sunday afternoon 114-106 as Anthony Davis scored 19 of his game-high 35 points in the first quarter. Chicago's Talen Horton-Tucker (Simeon HS) made his season debut, returning from a thumb injury, pouring in 17 points. He is a terrific all-around player.

NEXT: Bulls at Lakers

RADIO: 670 The Score: 9:15 CT pregame

TV: NBCSCH: 9:30 CT

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Atlanta 120, Milwaukee 100: The Hawks ended a six-game slide as Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points. The Hawks announced De'Andre Hunter will be sidelined for eight weeks after he undergoes wrist surgery.

Charlotte 106, Golden State 102: After losing five straight, Charlotte has won three in a row ending the Warriors seven game win streak.

Brooklyn 120, Oklahoma City 96: Two former Thunder players, Kevin Durant and James Harden propelled the Nets to the win. Durant scored 33 points. He is dealing with a sore right shoulder. Harden added 16 points and 13 assists. The Nets finished their six game road trip at 5-1 with their only loss coming to the Bulls.

Phoenix 115, Houston 89: The Suns won their eighth straight. The Rockets lost their 11th consecutive game.

Denver 124, Portland 95: The Blazers played without Damian Lillard who is hampered with an abdominal injury. Nikola Jokic had a near triple double of 28-9-9.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!