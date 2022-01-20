Chuck Checks In: Bulls end Cavaliers win streak as Alex Caruso returns

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 117, Cavaliers 104 (Bulls: 28-15, 6-6 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (30 pts), Cavaliers- Markkanen (28 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic (12), Cavaliers- Allen (10)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (8), Cavaliers- Garland (12)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 24 points off 15 Cavaliers turnovers.

CCI RECAP: DeMar DeRozan carried the Bulls to a huge win in front of 20,824 fans, scoring 16 of his game high 30 points in the second quarter. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 21st double-double game of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic shoots a jumpshot against the Cavs

Ayo Dosunmu drained three 3-pointers and finished with an impressive line of 18-3-8.

Coby White ran his personal streak of 13 straight double-figure scoring games to 13 with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. Alex Caruso returned to the floor for the first time since December 20, pouring in 9 points His energy and tenacity gave the Bulls a huge lift. The Bulls dished out 25 assists and committed just 10 turnovers while scoring 58 points in the paint.

Prior to the game, Head Coach Billy Donovan announced injured players Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team on its upcoming three game road trip beginning tomorrow night in Milwaukee.

The Bulls signed Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract. In a classy move, the Bulls held a moment of silence for Chicago sportscasting legend Les Grobstein who passed away

NEXT: At Milwaukee Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 119, Washington 118: Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed three point attempts for the Wizards in the final seconds. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 for the Nets.

Philadelphia 123, Orlando 110: Joel Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in only 27 minutes.

Milwaukee 126, Memphis 114: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for Bucks 60 points. Ja Morant had 33 points and 14assists.

Charlotte 111, Boston 102: LaMelo Ball had a triple-double of 15-10-10. The Hornets have won nine of 12 games.

Dallas 102, Toronto 98: Luka Doncic scored a season high 41 points as the red hot Mavs have won 10 of their last 11.

Indiana 111, Los Angeles Lakers 104: The Pacers ended a four game slide. Lakers Coach Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook down the stretch of the game with 3:52 left. More to come on this story line, I'm sure !

Atlanta 134, Minnesota 122: Trae Young scored 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter.

San Antonio 118, Oklahoma City 96: The best kept secret in the NBA, Dejounte Murray had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for the Spurs. It was Murray's eight triple-double game of the season.

Houston 116 Utah 111: The Rockets nailed 22 of 45 from three point range.

Denver 130 Los Angeles Clippers 128: Nikola Jokic scored 49 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. It was his third straight triple-double and 10th of the season.

Detroit 133 Sacramento 131: The Pistons have won four of their last seven. Terrence Davis scored a career high 35 for the slumping Kings.

Miami 104, Portland 92: Jimmy Butler was ejected in the first half. The Heat won despite missing Kyle Lowry ( personal reasons) and Tyler Herro ( H&S)

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!