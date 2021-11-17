Chuck Checks In: Bulls Continue West Coast Road Trip In Portland

GAME NIGHT FROM PORTLAND

Bulls (10-4, 5-2 on the road) at Portland (7-8, 6-1 at home) 9PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score, Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 8:45CT pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 9PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Portland: McCollum (21 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10.9), Portland- Nurkic (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.6), Portland: Lillard (8)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls road show takes them to the Pacific Northwest after taking care of business in Los Angeles, beating the Clippers and Lakers respectively. DeMar DeRozan loved being back home in LA with two impressive outings. He has four 35+ games in November. Lonzo Ball buried seven-three point field goals against the Lakers matching his season-high against Dallas two weeks ago. He's shooting a career-high 44% beyond the arc. Zach LaVine is having another All-Star caliber type season. Javonte Green is questionable with a left ankle sprain. The unselfishness of this Bulls team cannot be understated. They make the extra pass and genuinely care about their teammates.

The Bulls defense has been tremendous in holding opponents to 102 points per game, sixth-fewest in the NBA.

On offense the Bulls are shooting 36% from 3-point range, placing them fourth in the NBA. Overall, the Bulls are shooting a sizzling 46% from the field, which is good for third place in the NBA.

Portland is terrific at home, with a 6-1 record so far. On the road, it's a different story at 1-7. The Trail Blazers once again feature a potent backcourt in future Hall of Fame player Damian Lillard and the very underrated CJ McCollum. Portland elected to make a coaching change in the off season as Chauncey Billups replaced Terry Stotts on the bench.

Portland's injury report:

Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) and Norman Powell (left ankle sprain) are questionable.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 117, Brooklyn 99: Steph Curry drained nine-three pointers. The Warriors improved to a league best 12-2.

Utah 120, Philadelphia 85: The 76ers certainly miss Joel Embiid. Philly lost its fifth straight. Embiid has missed all five games with Covid-19 issues.

Los Angeles Clippers 106, San Antonio 92: Paul George continues to torch opponents: 34-9-4. He made 12 of 13 free throws. The Spurs have lost three straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls