Chuck Checks In: Bulls comeback win fueled by DeRozan's heroics

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 135, Clippers 130 OT (Bulls 45-32, 27-10 at home)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (50 pts), LAC- Jackson (34 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (14), LAC- Zubac (9)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso (7), LAC- Jackson (7)



STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan scored 27 of his 50 points in the fourth quarter and OT.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls came through with a fourth quarter rally, trailing by 11 to finish off the Clippers in OT with a season high 135 points. DeMar DeRozan was fabulous with his mid range jumper, going 17-26 from the field and 14-15 from the line. His two handed dunk near the end of OT capped off a 50 point game, a season-high for the five time All Star.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points in Chicago's comeback win vs. the Clippers.

Major props to Patrick Williams who recorded a 10 points-12 rebounds game off the bench. Nikola Vucevic came through with his 43 double-double game with a 22-14 performance.

The Bulls are in sole possession of fifth place in the East with a 0.5-game lead on the Raptors.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119: Giannis Antetokounmpo sank two free throws with three seconds left as the Bucks won on the road in their last two games, have beaten the 76ers and Nets. Milwaukee trails first place Miami by one-half game. Boston is two out. Philly 2.5 back.

Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94: Saddiq Bey with 10 late fourth quarter points The Pistons bench outscored Philly reserves 39-8.

Utah 122, Los Angeles Lakers 109: Rudy Gobert scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Jazz ended a five game losing streak. The Laklerts played without injured staars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers currently hold the 11th seed-out of the play in game in the Western Conference.

Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107: Trae Young scored 30 points. The Hawks have won four straight. The Cavs have lost two straight and five of six.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!