Chuck Checks In: Bulls Collect Fourth Straight Home Win, Beat Rockets

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 133, Houston 118 (Bulls: 19-10, 10-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 pts), Houston: Wood (23 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (6), Houston- Wood (11)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (8), Houston- Gordon and Tate (6)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded 33 assists and committed just eight turnovers.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls led wire-to-wire, jumping out to a 9-0 lead, scoring 73 first half points. Coby White scored a season high 24 points off the bench, draining five-three pointers. DeMar DeRozan had his sweet mid range game going, tossing in 26 points, going 11 of 18 from the field. Alfonzo McKinnie, signed to a second 10 day contract prior to the game, scored 16 points.

Alex Caruso suffered a left foot injury in the first quarter and did not return. Derrick Jones Jr. missed the game with a hamstring injury.

Coby White (left) and Devon Dotson (right) celebrating a Bulls run

NEXT: Home vs Toronto Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 108, Boston 103: Joel Embiid had 41 points ( 17-4th quarter), 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks for the third time in his career. The only player in NBA history to put up similar numbers in as many games is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4. The Celtics have seven players in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 99: OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points. The Grizzlies welcomed back Ja Morant who had been sidelined in the Covid-19 protocols.

Utah 112, Charlotte 102: Rudy Gobert had a robust game of 23 points and 21 rebounds. The Hornets have lost three straight road games.

Golden State 113, Sacramento 98: The Warriors improved to 25-6. Draymond Green delivered a triple-double of 16-11-10. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was named U.S. coach for the 2024 Olympics.

San Antonio 116, Los Angeles Clippers 92: The Spurs Dejounte Murray is on a roll delivering his third triple-double in five games. LAC has lost three straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!