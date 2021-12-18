Chuck Checks In: Bulls Cleared To Practice, Preparing For LeBron James-led Lakers

Great news for the Bulls...they will be on the practice floor this afternoon! DeMar DeRozan has left the NBA health and safety protocols; his status for Sunday's game remains unclear. DeRozan is sixth in the league in scoring averaging 26 points per game. In the last 36 hours the Bulls have welcomed back DeRozan, Javonte Green and Coby White from the COVID-19 list.

Russell Westbrook received two negative tests in a 24-hour period and played in last night's 110-92 loss at Minnesota. The big concern for the Lakers other than Covid issues, is the health of Anthony Davis who sustained a left knee contusion and according to the Lakers will undergo further evaluation in Chicago today. The Lakers now list six players on the Covid-19 list. Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas who just inked a 10 day contract, scored 19 points in 22 minutes to lead LA in scoring.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New Orleans 116, Milwaukee 12 OT: Devonte' Graham drilled eight-three pointers for the Pels as New Orleans survived Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday career night of 40 points.

Portland 125, Charlotte 116: Damian Lillard recorded his 40th career 40-point game, tossing in 43. The Blazers snapped a seven game losing streak. LaMelo Ball returned to the Hornets lineup after a six game absence with a line of 27-5-4. The 81 points allowed by Charlotte in the first half tied a franchise record set back on 1/24/1994.

Golden State 111, Boston 107: Andrew Wiggins had an impressive 27-6-5 line for the Warriors. Golden State improved to a league leading 24-5. The Celtics played without four players who entered the NBA's health and safety protocols including Al Horford.

Miami 115, Orlando 105: Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a right lower leg injury and left the game in a wheelchair. Chicago's very own Max Strus scored 20 of his career high 32 points in the second quarter. Gabe Vincent added 18 in the third quarter. The Magic fell to 5-25.

Denver 133, Atlanta 115: The two teams combined for the most points in an NBA regulation game since 2018. Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland scored a career high 24 points in 26 minutes off the bench. The Hawks have lost six straight home games.

Memphis 124, Sacramento 105: Great stat from @fastbreak: De'Anthony Melton has played in 63 minutes the last three games for Memphis and have won those minutes by 70 points. The Grizzlies hope JaMorant leaves the NBA health and safety protocols in the near future. Memphis has won 10 of 11 without him and are eight games over .500.

San Antonio 128, Utah 126: Donovan Mitchell left the game late in the fourth quarter with a stomach virus as Utah's eight game win streak comes to an end.

In a strange twist , unvaccinated Kyrie Irving will rejoin the Brooklyn Nets and play road games only due to New York's indoor mandate. The Nets, who have seven players in the NBA's health and safety protocols coupled with Kevin Durant playing heavy minutes on a nightly basis, were desperate at any cost to see Irving in a Nets uniform. Irving 1, Nets 0.