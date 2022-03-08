Chuck Checks In: Bulls can't keep up in road loss to Sixers, Pistons next up

FINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA: 76ers 121 Bulls 106. ( Bulls: 39-26, 15-16 on the road)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (24 pts), Philly- Embiid (43 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan (11), Philly- Embiid (14)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (8), Philly- Harden (14)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Joel Embiid scored 19 third quarter points.



CCI RECAP: Joel Embiid. Joel Embiid. Joel Embiid. Another monster game for the big man who scored 43 points and hauled in 14 rebounds. It was Embiid's second straight 40 point game against the Bulls.

Embiid went 15-of-27 from the field, 12-of-16 from the foul line , grabbed 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three block shots. He improved to 11-0 in games played against the Bulls. James Harden is now 5-0 in a 76ers uniform as he registered a 16-8-14 game.

The Bulls got a combined 47 points from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Coby White added 19 off the bench. Tristan Thompson scored 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls who have now dropped five straight and trail Miami by 4.5 for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 47 pts in Chicago's loss in Philadelphia.

Nikola Vucevic was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The 76ers have won 11 straight over the Bulls.

NEXT: At Detroit Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

San Antonio 117, Los Angeles Lakers 110: LeBron James sat out with left knee soreness. Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich tied Don Nelson as the winningest coach in NBA history with his 1, 335 coaching victory

Detroit 113, Atlanta 110 OT: Cade Cunningham with a 28 -6- 10 game. He's averaging 21-8-6 in his last eight games. Detroit won its third straight.

Miami 123, Houston 106: The Heat are now 22 games above .500 with 16 games left in the regular season. Tyler Herro had 31 points for Miami.

Dallas 111, Utah 103: Luka Doncic scored 35 points and grabbed a season high 16 rebounds as the Mavs won their fifth straight.

Minnesota 124, Portland 81: The T-Wolves won their fifth straight beating Portland for the second time in three nights.

Denver 131, Golden State 124: Nikola Jokic is in an incredible zone. The reigning MVP put up 32-15-13 numbers against the slumping Warriors- his second triple-double game in as many nights. Golden State has lost five straight and eight of ten.

NY 131, Sacramento 115: Julius Randle scored a career high 46 points, nailing a career high eight-three pointers in the process. Break up the Knicks! New York has won two straight games. Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was ejected for the first time in six seasons.

