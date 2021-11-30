Chuck Checks In: Bulls Blowout Hornets In Ball Brothers Showdown

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 133, Charlotte 119. (Bulls: 14-8, 7-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic- (30 pts), Hornets- Rozier (31)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic: 14. Hornets: Bridges (8)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (8), Hornets- Ball (8)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls shot season highs in field goal percentage (59%) and points (133).

CCI RECAP: In a wild, entertaining game that featured plenty of offense, the Bulls closed out the game on a 23-13 run to pick up their 14th win of the season. After leading by as many as 23 in the second half, the Bulls saw their lead shrink to four with just over seven minutes left. The Bulls however used the midrange game of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine (combined 53 points) and the outside shooting, that's correct- the OUTSIDE shooting of Nikola Vucevic to hold off any potential Hornets comeback.

Vucevic entered the game averaging 26% from 3-point range but had it going last night drilling all six of his attempts. He finished with a season-high 30 points and totaled 14 rebounds picking up his ninth double-double on the season.

The anticipated competition of the Ball brothers was indeed just that. Lonzo Ball was solid pouring in 16 points, dishing out eight assists. He buried four 3-pointers. LaMelo Ball countered with 18-7-13 but shot just 5 of 15 from the field. Lonzo is now 2-1 against his younger brother in career head-to-head meetings.

The Bulls lead the NBA in attendance and registered another sellout of 21,366. Bulls Nation loves the excitement and makeup of the their 21-22 team.

NEXT: At New York Thursday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 101 Orlando 96: Another injury for the Magic as rookie guard Jalen Suggs will be out indefinitely with a broken right thumb. The win lifted Philly to 11-10. The Magic, 4-18.

Denver 120, Miami 111: Nikola Jokic returned to the Nuggets lineup scoring 25 points as Denver snapped a six game losing streak. Michael Porter Jr. will undergo back surgery and is out indefinitely.

Houston 102, Oklahoma City 98: Break up the Rockets! Houston won its thirds straight game to improve to 4-16 as Christian Wood recorded a career high 21 rebounds.

Minnesota 100, Indiana 98: The T-Wolves have won seven of eight. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 44 points.

Cleveland 114, Dallas 96: Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each scored season highs in points, 28 and 24 respectively. The Cavs, on the road, led by as many as 31 points.

San Antonio 116, Washington 99: The Spurs won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Utah 129, Portland 107: The Trail Blazers fell to 1-10 on the road.

New Orleans 123, Los Angeles Clippers 104: Jonas Valanciunas scored a career high 39 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Brooklyn's Joe Harris underwent ankle surgery and is out indefinitely.

Thanks for reading CCI. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!