Chuck Checks In: Bulls, Billy Donovan Prepare Rotation For Pistons Matchup

Chuck Checks In

The decimated Bulls roster keeps taking hit after hit as Head Coach Billy Donovan will try his best to put a competitive, spirited and skilled starting five along with a makeshift rotation bench on the floor Tuesday against the Pistons.

Who's available and not available will be announced tomorrow; until then, the Bulls have a job to do and that's to win a game against the Pistons who are in a major rebuild.

In his last three games, Lonzo Ball is averaging 18 points , six rebounds and four assists. Tony Bradley Jr. has back-to-back seven rebound games.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 116, Detroit 104: Kevin Durant scored 51 points.He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists. The Pistons have lost 12 straight and own the worst record in the NBA at 4-22.

Milwaukee 112, New York 97: The Bucks have won 10 of 12. New York's Quentin Grimes set a franchise rookie record for most made three pointers in a game with seven. Grimes finished with 27 points. The Knicks have dropped three straight and seven of 10.

Los Angeles Lakers 106, Orlando 94: The Magic went 2 for 23 from the field in the third quarter. LeBron James: 30-11-10. The Lakers have won five of seven. The Magic dropped to 5-23.

San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97: The Spurs' Dejounte Murray recorded a triple-double of 10-12-10. Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his rehab from right foot surgery. No timeline for his return.

Dallas 103, Oklahoma City 84: Jalen Brunson scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Luka Doncic will miss back to back games with an ankle injury.

Minnesota 116, Portland 111: Damian Lillard returned after a five game absence (abdominal injury) and had a 24-11-6 line. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 47 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!