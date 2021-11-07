Chuck Checks In: Bulls Beat By Sixers Sharpshooting Effort

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Philadelphia 114, Bulls 105, (Bulls: 6-3, 3-2 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (32 pts) 76ers- Embiid (30 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), 76ers- Embiid- (15)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5), 76ers- Maxey (8)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The 76ers outscored the Bulls from three-point range: 39-21.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls battled back from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to take a 97-96 lead with with 5:48 remaining only to see the sharp shooting 76ers come through with a barrage of three pointers as the Sixers swept a home/home series against the Bulls in a four day span. The 76ers shot a sizzling 50% from three-point range. The Bulls just 24%. Ballgame.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 57 points. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 5th double-double on the season but struggled with his shot going 5-16, 1-7 from three-point range. Off the bench, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tony Bradley Jr. combined for 11 rebounds.

Joel Embiid put together robust numbers of 30 points and 15 rebounds. The 76ers won their sixth straight game and improved to an Eastern Conference-leading mark of 8-2.

NEXT: Home vs. Brooklyn on Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 118, Utah 115: Kyle Lowry recorded his 19th career triple double of 20-12-10. The 7-2 Heat play nine of their next 11 on the road. Miami plays 26 of its first 42 games on the road.

Dallas 107, Boston 104: Luka Doncic nailed a three-pointer as time expired. Boston's Jaylen Brown missed the game with a hamstring injury.

Phoenix 121, Atlanta 117: Devin Booker scored a season-high 38 points. Frank Kaminsky added 17 for the Suns.

Portland 105, Los Angeles Lakers 90: LeBron James missed the game with an abdominal injury. Anthony Davis started but played just the first seven minutes before leaving with a stomach issue. Russell Westbrook went 1-13 from the field.

Denver 95, Houston 94: Nikola Jokic blocked Jae'Sean Tate's potential game winning basket as time expired.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.