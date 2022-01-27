Chuck Checks In: Bulls beat Raptors behind DeMar DeRozan's 29 points

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Toronto 105 (Bulls: 30-17, 17-6 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (29 pts), Toronto- Trent Jr. (32 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (15), Toronto- Siakam (7)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine and Vucevic (8), Toronto-Barnes and Siakam (7)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 68 points in the paint.

CCI RECAP: Another typical Bulls-Raps game as the two teams battled to the very end. Nikola Vucevic's late game3-pointer gave the Bulls just enough of a cushion to propel the Bulls to their 30th win of the season.

The Bulls beat the Raptors 111-105, DeMar DeRozan had a team-high 29 points.

Vucevic recorded his fifth straight double-double game with a strong performance of 17 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. DeMar DeRozan added 29 points, seven boards and seven assists. Zach LaVine flirted with a near triple double of 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

NEXT: At San Antonio Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 115, Milwaukee 99: Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23. The Cavs tied the Bulls for the most wins in the East with 30. Cleveland has won eight of nine.

Denver 124, Brooklyn 118: The Nuggets took advantage of the absence of three Brooklyn players: Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Miami 110, New York 96: Miami's Duncan Robinson drilled seven-three point shots. Four Miami players scored at least 20 points. The Heat played their fifth straight game without Kyle Lowry who is out for personal reasons.

Memphis 118, San Antonio 110: Ja Morant tied his season high of 41 points. The Spurs Dejounte Murray recorded his 14th career triple-double game.

Charlotte 158, Indiana 126: The Hornets scored a franchise record 158 points. They made 24-three pointers. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career high 39 points and a career best 10-3s.

Los Angeles Clippers 111, Orlando 102: LAC Head Coach Tyronn Lue won his 200th regular season game.

Atlanta 121, Sacramento 104: The Hawks have won five straight. The Kings have lost five in a row, 10 straight on the road.

Dallas 132, Portland 112: Luka Doncic with a 15-10-15 game for his sixth triple-double game of the season.

Phoenix 105, Utah 97: The Suns are blazing hot: Eight straight wins and an NBA best 38-9.

