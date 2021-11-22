Chuck Checks In: Bulls beat Knicks to move into top spot in Eastern Conference

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 109, New York 103 (Bulls: 12-5, 6-2 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (31 pts), New York- Randle (34 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Green (9), New York- Barrett (15)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball and DeRozan (5), New York- Walker (4)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls outscored the Knicks 37-29 in the fourth quarter.

CCI RECAP: Coby White delivered in the fourth quarter as he helped his game and confidence, delivering three 3-pointers in the final period. White, playing in just his fourth game since returning from offseason shoulder surgery, scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

DeMar DeRozan added 31, draining all nine free throw attempts. Zach LaVine added 21. It was a tough, physical game as one would expect when playing New York. The Knicks were led by the 34 points of Julius Randle, who went 13 of 18 from the field. The Bulls have won four of five and are now tied with the Nets for the top spot in the East.

Head Coach Billy Donovan told the media prior to the game that center Nikola Vucevic has rejoined the team after being in isolation with Covid-19. Vucevic's next step is to undergo cardiovascular testing.

The Bulls host Indiana tonight. The Pacers are coming off of a win Saturday against the Pelicans. Indiana is led in scoring by Malcolm Brogdon's 21 points per game. Domantas Sabonis is averaging a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Pacers are 2-9 on the road.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 121, Detroit 116: LeBron James was ejected for the second time in his career after hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face while going for a rebound. Stewart had to be held back by teammates and coaches. Expect heavy fines and suspensions from the NBA. The NBA's first overall pick Cade Cunningham registered a triple -double game of 13-12-10.

Los Angeles Clippers 97, Dallas 91: The Mavs lost their third straight without Luka Doncic who's dealing with knee and ankle issues.

Phoenix 126, Denver 97: The short handed Nuggets once again played without Nikola Jokic among others. The Suns scored 48 first quarter points and won their 12th straight game.

Golden State 119, Toronto 104: Jordan Poole recorded his second straight 30-point game. Andrew Wiggins added 32. The Warriors improved to a league best 15-2.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls