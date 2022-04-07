Chuck Checks In: Bulls beat 117-94 by Celtics ahead of Hornets matchup

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Boston 117, Bulls 94 (Bulls: 45-35, 27-13 at home)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (16 pts), Boston- Brown (25 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (7), Boston- Horford and Tatum (10)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Boston- Tatum (8)



CCI SAT OF THE GAME: The Celtics led wire to wire leading by as many as 27.



SEASON SERIES: Boston wins series 2-1.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls trailed 67-51 at halftime and never were able to mount a comeback against the red hot Celtics, winners of nine of their last 11.

The Celtics established a strong outside game draining 17-37 from 3-point range. The Bulls 3-point shooting continues to struggle going 30% on 7-of-23 from the field. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 16 points but scored only one point in the second half. Zach LaVine was held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting. Alex Caruso missed the game with a back ailment.

Prior to the game the Bulls announced that Lonzo Ball will miss the rest of the season with discomfort in his knee . Ball underwent knee surgery late January.

NEXT: Home with Charlotte Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 110, New York 98: Kevin Durant had 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Brooklyn trailed by as many as 21 points. The Nets have beaten the Knicks seven straight times.

Atlanta 118, Washington 103: Trae Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter. Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Wizards. The Hawks are the current ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Utah 137 Oklahoma City 101: The Jazz have won five straight home games.

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Phoenix 109: The Suns trailed by as many as 39 points-mounted a fourth quarter rally by pouring in 48 points but the Clippers prevailed to hit the .500 mark with two games remaining.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!