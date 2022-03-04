Chuck Checks In: Bulls battle rival Bucks in Chicago

FINAL FROM ATLANTA: Hawks 130 Bulls 124. ( Bulls: 39-24, 15-15 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine each with 22 pts. Hawks: Young: 39 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Hawks: Capela: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 8. Hawks: Young: 13.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Hawks went 24-28 from the foul line.

CCI RECAP: Atlanta scored 40 fourth quarter points sending the Bulls to their third straight loss as Trae Young bounced back from a horrendous game against the Bulls eight days ago by scoring 39 points (10-10 FTs) and assisting on 13 buckets. Brogan Bogdanovic scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks attempted 21 more free throws than the Bulls. The Bulls committed 14 turnovers leading to 19 Bulls points.

DeMar DeRozan, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February had a solid 22-7-8 game before fouling out. Zach LaVine matched DeRozan with 22 points. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 37th double-double game of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

For the first time since the arrival of Tristan Thompson in a span of four games, Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan employed Vucevic and Thompson on the floor together. The Bulls are looking to secure offensive boards. Thompson had eight points and five rebounds in 21 minutes.

The Bulls play host to Milwaukee tonight. The Bulls and 76ers trail Miami by 2.5 games. Milwaukee is 3.5 out.

RADIO: 670 The Score: 6:15 pre.

TV: NBCSC/ESPN: 6:30.

Los Angeles Clippers 132, Los Angele Lakers 111: The Clippers outscored the Lakers 40-18 in the third quarter. The Clippers swept the Lakers in their four game season series. The Lakers have dropped four straight and eight of 11. The Lakers are eight under .500 with 20 games left.

Miami 113, Brooklyn 107: Kevin Durant scored 31 points in his first game since January 15. Miami returns to play 11 of their next 12 on its home court

Boston 120, Memphis 107: Jayson Tatum celebrating his 24th birthday scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter. Boston has won nine of 11.

Detroit 108, Toronto 106: The Pistons have won six straight over the Raptors. Detroit's Cade Cunningham scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Dallas 122, Golden State 113: Very quietly the Mavs are having a terrific season, now 13 games over .500. Luka Doncic had 41 for the Mavs.

Sacramento 115 San Antonio 112: The Spurs played their first home game since February 4.

Thanks for reading CCI.