Chuck Checks In: Bulls battle Joel Embiid and the Sixers at the UC

GAME DAY FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Philadelphia (31-21, 17-10 on the road) at Bulls ( 33-19, 19-6 at home), 2:30.

RADIO: 670 The Score: chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 2:15 pre. TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King: 2:30

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26ppg. 76ers: Embiid: 29 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. 76ers: Embiid: 10per. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5per. 76ers: Maxey: 4.8

SEASON SERIES: Philadelphia 2-0.

The Bulls face an extremely difficult home back to back games featuring two of the best teams in the NBA in Philadelphia and Phoenix .

The 76ers are coming off a Friday road loss in Dallas but there is no denying Doc Rivers and company have done a tremendous job dealing with COVID issues along with issues and drama. Plenty of drama.

Ben Simmons has yet to play a game this season and it remains unclear whether he will be dealt at the trade deadline February 10.

Philly is two games behind the first place Bulls but own a 2-0 series lead in the four game season series. Joel Embiid, ranks third in scoring at 29 points per game, averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds against the Bulls this season.

One of the key matchups will profile Ayo Dosunmu vs. Tyrese Maxey. Dosunmu is doing an outstanding job and has flourished since entering the starting lineup. In his last four games, Dosunmu is averaging 10 assists per game. Maxey, the second year pro from Kentucky is having a breakout season averaging 16 points.

The post play should be an intriguing area for fans to lock in as Nikola Vucevic battles Embiid.

"Vooch" is averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds on the season. He's recorded nine double-double games in his last ten.

Embiid, last year's runner-up to Nikola Jokic for the MVP award is having another fabulous season as he's registered 40 double-double games.. He's number one in free throw attempts per game at 11 per contest.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 122, New York Knicks 115: LeBron James returned after a five game absence with a triple-double of 29-13-10 as the Lakers erased a 21 point second quarter deficit.

Miami 104, Charlotte 87: The Heat handed the Hornets their fourth straight loss. Charlotte is 1-9 in second games of back to backs.

Sacramento 113 Oklahoma City 103: Tyrese Haliburton dished out a career high 17 assists for the Kings.

Phoenix 95 Washington 80: Deandre Ayton with a 20 points, 16 rebounds game in just 24 minutes. The Wizards scored a season low 11 points in the second quarter.

Memphis 135, Orlando 115: Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters. The Grizzlies won on the road for the 16th time in 20 games.

Milwaukee 137, Portland 108: Bobby Portis scored 30 points.

