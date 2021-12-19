Chuck Checks In: Bulls Back In Action vs. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Los Angeles Lakers( 16-14, 6-7 on the road) at Bulls ( 17-10, 8-4 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Robbie Hummel, 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Mike Monaco and Stephen Bardo, 7PM



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Lakers- James (23 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Lakers- Westbrook (7)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.9), Lakers- James (6)



CCI PREVIEW: It will be great to get back at it tonight. I have missed broadcasting Bulls ball so very much and certainly miss the vibe at the United Center.

The Bulls will take to the floor for the first time in eight days. What can we expect? Good question! (From time to time I've been known to ask one...) With one day of practice time, Head Coach Billy Donovan will attempt to monitor minutes and focus on matchups with a Lakers team coming off of a Friday loss at Minnesota. It will be an adjustment for the Bulls and for the Lakers too, who are losing players as well.

The Bulls welcomed back three players from the COVID-19 list: DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green and Coby White. All three are listed as "available" for tonight's game. Without question it will help bolster a depleted roster still missing Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu among others. Derrick Jones Jr. is questionable for the game. Matt Thomas is doubtful. Alize Johnson is out.

The Lakers have been hit hard with Covid and injuries as well with the Lakers receiving news Saturday afternoon that star Anthony Davis is out at least four weeks with a MCL sprain in his left knee. In addition, six other Lakers are in the NBA's health and safety protocols. LeBron James is good to go, however even he can only do so much, even with the arrival of Russell Westbrook from Washington.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 119, Milwaukee 90: A 29 point home court loss for Milwaukee. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Cavs, winners of six straight, own a better record than the Bucks. Evan Mobley of Cleveland is in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Washington 109, Utah 103: Bradley Beal scored 37 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a huge right wing shot with seconds left as the Wizards snapped a four game losing streak.

Boston 114, New York 107: Josh Richardson came off the bench and gave the Celtics a much needed boost with 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. The depleted Knicks roster, dealing with six players out with Covid-19 issues, started Kemba Walker who was out of the rotation until the outbreak. Walker scored 29 points.

Toronto 119, Golden State 100: The Raps took advantage of a thin Warriors roster minus six players.

Orlando 100, Brooklyn 93: Robin Lopez turned in a double-double of 20-10 as the short handed Magic beat the short handed Nets ending a seven game slide. The Magic were without 12 players. Kevin Durant entered the NBA's health and safety protocols as did Kyrie Irving who will rejoin the team at a later date. The Nets have 10 players in protocols.

Houston 116, Detroit 107: The 4-24 Pistons surrendered 38 first quarter points dropping their 14th straight game, matching a franchise record. The Rockets won despite Detroit scoring 25 points off 19 Rockets turnovers.

Oklahoma City 104, Los Angeles Clippers 103: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-pointer won it as time expired.

Thanks for reading CCI.