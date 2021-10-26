Chuck Checks In: Bulls 4-0 with win over Raptors

FINAL FROM TORONTO: Bulls 111 Toronto 108. ( Bulls 4-0, 2-0 on the road). ( Raptors: 1-3, 0-3 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26pts. Raptors: Anunoby: 22pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8 Raptors: Achiuwa: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6 . Raptors: VanVleet: 17 (CH).

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Raptors committed 21 turnovers leading to 27 Bulls points.

CCI GAME BALL: DeMar DeRozan poured in a game high 26 points, scoring a perfect 10-10 from the foul line.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls improved to 4-0 as Nikola Vucevic‘s pressure defense on Fred VanVleet's potential game tying three pointer as time expired proved to be the difference. Vucevic played despite feeling under the weather after missing the team's shoot around in the morning. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

DeMar DeRozan was brilliant, scoring 26 points, frustrating his former team with a crafty assortment of mid range jumpers and pump fakes. Lonzo Ball nailed five of the Bulls 12 made three points. Ball also dished out four assists. Zach LaVine added 22 points as the Bulls withstood a furious second half Raptors rally, leading by as many as 20 points with 9:06 left in the third quarter.

After playing four games in six nights the Bulls get a two day break and await the New York Knicks Thursday at the United Center on Joakim Noah Celebration Night.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 107, Orlando 90. Jimmy Butler poured in 36 points going 15-21 from the field. The Heat were perfect from the foul line making all 19 attempts.

Boston 140, Charlotte 129 OT. Jayson Tatum scored a season high 41 points as the Celtics handed the Hornets their first loss. Boston attempted 50-three point field goals, making 19.

Milwaukee 119, Indiana 109. Giannis Antetokounmpo with a monster 30-10-9 game. The Bucks played without two injured starters: Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. The Pacers have lost three of their first four games.

Brooklyn 104, Washington 90. Kevin Durant with 25 points as the Nets handed the Wizards their first loss.

Atlanta 122, Detroit 104. The Pistons start the season 0-3.

New Orleans 107, Minnesota 98. Jonas Valanciunas filled up the stat sheet with 22 points and 23 rebounds. Willie Green won his first game as an NBA head coach.

Cleveland 99, Denver 87. The Cavaliers punctuated the win with a Lauri Markkanen posterizing dunk on MVP Nikola Jokic.

Los Angeles Clippers 116, Portland 86. Paul George set a career high collecting eight steals. Luke Kennard tied his career high with seven made three pointers.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.