Chuck Checks In: Big Nights From Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Help Bulls Take Down Nuggets

FINAL FROM DENVER: Bulls 114, Denver 108 (Bulls: 11-5, 6-3 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (36 pts, season-high), Denver- Gordon (28 pts, season-high)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Green (9), Denver- Dozier (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (6), Denver- Morris (5)

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls went 24-24 from the foul line.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls won in Denver for the first time since February, 2006 ending a 13-game losing streak in the " Mile High City" as DeMar DeRozan scored the Bulls last eight points at the foul line. The Bulls were without Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic. Denver played without Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. The Bulls received incredible energy from their bench as Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green combined for 25 rebounds. Jones poured in 16 points. Dosunmu added 10. Of Green's nine rebounds, six were on the offensive glass. The Bulls out-rebounded Denver 50-38.

Zach LaVine scored a season-high 36 points. When the Bulls needed buckets in the final quarter, LaVine delivered, scoring 12 points. DeRozan was solid with a 26-6-4 game, going a perfect 12-12 from the line. On the five game trip, DeRozan went 44-47 from the foul line and averaged 27 points. LaVine's five game numbers: 29 ppg, 51% FG, 49%-3-PT. The sellout crowd in Denver featured thousands of Bulls fans who cheered enthusiastically on every dunk, 3-pointer and key defensive play. The players in post game conversations with the media were appreciative of the fans support. NEXT: Sunday at home vs. New York.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 96, Oklahoma City 89: Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 21-19-7 game.

Charlotte 121, Indiana 118: LaMelo Ball scored a season high 32 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists. The Hornets have won five straight. Boston 130, Los Angeles Lakers 108: Jayson Tatum poured in 27 points as the Celtics spoiled the return of LeBron James. James who missed the last eight games with an abdominal injury scored 23 points.

New Orleans 94, Los Angeles Clippers 81: The Pelicans overcame a 20 point deficit to win their third game of the season.

Brooklyn 115, Orlando 113: James Harden with a 36-10-8 game. The Nets played without Kevin Durant (shoulder). The Magic blew a 19 point lead.

Golden State 105, Detroit 102: Without Steph Curry and Draymond Green the Warriors received a season high 32 points from Jordan Poole.

Phoenix 112, Dallas 104: The Suns extended their win streak to 11 games.

Toronto 108, Sacramento 89: Pascal Siakam scored 32 points. The Raps led by as many as 30 points.

Cleveland's Collin Sexton is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Thanks for reading CCI.