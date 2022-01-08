Chuck Checks In: Ayo Dosunmu nets career-high as Bulls win ninth straight game

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 130, Washington 122 (Bulls 26-10, 14-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (27 pts), Wizards- Beal (26pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (14), Wizards- Kuzma (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Vucevic (7), Wizards- Beal (6)

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls nine game win streak is their first since 2011.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls bench scored 52 points aided by a career-high 18 points from Ayo Dosunmu as the Bulls improved to 26-10. Coby White registered his sixth straight double-figure scoring game, tossing in 21 points. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with a game-high 27 as the Bulls outscored Washington 21-9 late in the third quarter.

The Bulls shot 52% from the floor and 45% from 3-point range. The Bulls dished out 34 assists led by Nikola Vucevic with seven, as "Vooch" came through with his 19th double-double game (16 points and 14 rebounds). Lonzo Ball nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

NEXT: At Dallas Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 134, Atlanta 118: Malik Monk scored a season high 29 points as the Lakers dished out a season-high 37 points. The Lakers have won four straight. Atlanta has dropped five of seven.

Philadelphia 119, San Antonio 100: Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Sixers won their sixth straight. During the win streak, Embiid is averaging 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee 121, Brooklyn 109: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points. Bobby Portis scored 20 of his 25 points in the first half. The Nets have lost five straight home games.

Cleveland 114, Portland 101: Rajon Rondo scored 11 points for his new Cavaliers ballclub as Cleveland won its 22nd game matching its win total of a season ago.

Dallas 130, Houston 106: No Luka Doncic (ankle) no problem for the Mavs. Head Coach Jason Kidd entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Assistant Sean Sweeney took over and watched his team win their fifth straight.

Minnesota 135, Oklahoma City 105: D'Angelo Russell made 11 of 12 field goals as the T-Wolves beat the Thunder for the second time in three nights.

Denver 121, Sacramento 111: Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds. Jokic has reached 20 points for seven straight games.

Toronto 122, Utah 108: Rockford's Fred VanVleet turned in his first career triple-double of 37-10-10 as the Raps rallied from a 17 point deficit. Toronto has won five straight. The Jazz played without Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Mike Conley, Bogan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gay and Jordan Clarkson.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!