Chuck's Check In - 8.24.20

The Bulls will select fourth in the draft and there are a ton of options for the Bulls brass to ponder over. Will Bulls stay at four? Will the Bulls attempt to move up to the top three? Will the Bulls pick up a veteran player and swap first round picks? Will the Bulls trade the pick for a front line starter? Will the Bulls draft for need or the best player available? The Bulls will also pick 44th via a trade with Memphis. I've stated this many times: The Bulls have a core group of young, skilled players with a tremendous upside. I am extremely excited about the Bulls future.



Random draft thoughts:



Plenty of point guards, and yes, I agree with most mock drafts that LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman in no particular order will be the first three players taken in the draft. Ball's passing abilities are crazy good. Wiseman has all the physical tools necessary to be a great player in the league with a 7-5 wingspan. Edwards has length, invites contact, and can score.



I've seen a lot of tape on Deni Avdija who possesses uncanny playmaking abilities. Obi Toppin is a very efficient offensive player. Killian Hayes is a multi skilled player who can play the point and create his own shot. Two Florida State players are projected to go in the lottery (Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams). Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton does a fantastic job with that program.



CCI NEWS AND NOTES:

Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 years young yesterday. I still can't believe he's gone.

My opinion on Minnesota is that they will keep the first overall pick in the draft. Golden State, selecting right behind the T-Wolves, has some interesting decisions to make. Do they go for a skilled big man or do they continue to add wing players or perhaps a point guard? Do the Warriors reload by swapping the pick for a veteran player still in his prime? The Hornets are in a major rebuild so I look for Charlotte to hold tight and keep the third pick. Remember, tons of intel, interviews and listening will go on between now and the draft. Things are fluid and will continue to be so right up until draft night. No specific date has been released for the 2020 draft.



Luka Doncic. Enough said.



ESPN's Jay Willams is "hearing" Lonzo Ball may be used as a trade asset in New Orleans.

I've seen plenty of the Miami and Indiana series and let me tell you folks, Bam Adebayo has arrived as a big time talent. The Heat have a nice group of young players who have meshed, all buying in to "Heat culture."



I'm still taking the Raps to win the EC and with Boston's Gordon Hayward sidelined for several weeks with an ankle injury, the Celtics will need everyone to step up if they expect to challenge Toronto. Hayward has had a history of injuries since arriving to Boston from Utah. Meantime, Kyle Lowry will undergo an MRI after suffering an injury to his arch as the Raps swept the Nets. It was Toronto's first playoff sweep in team history. The Toronto-Boston series opens Thursday.



Speaking of the Raptors... Nick Nurse who has done a fabulous job coaching that ballclub, was named NBA Coach of the Year. He's going to be around a long, long time.

I don't like to speculate on coaching changes in the NBA but one has to believe Brett Brown's days in Philly is a topic of conversation on talk shows. The Celtics swept the 76ers as Philly failed to advance past the second round for the third straight year. In addition to the coaching situation, General Manager, Elton Brand, has some big decisions to make regarding the futures of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Expect a wild and intriguing off-season in Philadelphia.



Another reason I am NOT an NBA scout. I saw Donovan Mitchell play for Louisville several times over a two year span, catching games on ESPN. I thought he would be a good player, after all he was drafted 13th overall. What I didn't know was how good he would become in a short period of time. He is a phenomenal talent and a great ambassador for the sport. What a series he's having for the Jazz against the Nuggets. Mitchell and Jamal Murray are showcasing their enormous skills in the bubble.



I find the Rockets-Thunder series to be entertaining. OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has "star" written all over him. This young man is going to play 12-15 years in the NBA.



Must see TV is watching Luka Doncic play hoops. What a ballgame Sunday against the Clippers. Playoff ball is fantastic. I was watching the game with my wife, Ann, who is quickly becoming an NBA fan. When Doncic nailed the game winning shot she went crazy.



Have you noticed any slippage in the play of LeBron James? I haven't. The guy is an athletic, generational talent and easily a top three-five player of all time.



Myself, Bill Wennington, and Rich Wyatt.

Last week social media celebrated #National RadioDay. I am thrilled to be working alongside Bill Wennington on 670 The Score and the Bulls Network. Our engineer Rich Wyatt makes the whole show go. I so much appreciate our faithful listeners and you are never taken for granted. Every minute of every broadcast is important. Thank you.



