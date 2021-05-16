Chuck Checks In - 5.16.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bucks at Bulls (Bulls: (30-41, 14-21 at home) 8PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 7:45pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 8PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVIne: 27ppg. Bucks:Antetokounmpo: 28ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Vucevic: 11per. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 11per. LEADING ASSISTS: LaVine: 4.9per. Bucks: Holiday: 6per.

SEASON SERIES: Bucks 2-0. Milwaukee has won 12 straight in the series.

CCI PREVIEW: It's the finale as the Bulls close out the 2020-21 season against the Bucks. Milwaukee posted a 122-108 win over Miami last night to keep the pressure on Brooklyn with hopes of claiming the second seed. A Nets win over the Cavs this afternoon will keep Milwaukee in the third position play. If the Cavs win and the Bucks beat the Bulls, Milwaukee secures the second seed. Should Brooklyn win earlier in the day, expect the Bucks to sit a number of players. The Bucks have won 12 straight against the Bulls.

On Saturday, the Nets overcame a 12 point deficit to start the game and beat the Bulls 105-91. Patrick Williams scored a career high 24 points. Nikola Vucevic picked up his career high 11th straight double-double. Thad Young recorded his seventh of the season with a 19-13 game. The Bulls played without four players including Zach LaVine ( knee soreness). It remains to be seen how Head Coach Billy Donovan will use his roster tonight but whoever is on the floor, Donovan expects focus, competition and production.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 122 Indiana 115. LeBron James returned to the Lakers lineup after missing six games, scoring 24 points. To claim the sixth seed, the Lakers need to beat New Orleans and Portland has to lose to Denver. If not, the Lakers are in the play in tournament.

New York 118 Charlotte 109. Julius Randle had another impressive game posting numbers of 33-10-13 .

Boston 124 Minnesota 108. The Celtics played without four key starters/reserves. Boston ended a four game slide.

Phoenix 130 San Antonio 103. The Spurs were without seven players.

