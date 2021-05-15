Chuck Checks In - 5.15.21

GAME DAY FROM BROOKLYN.

Bulls (29-40, 16-19 on the road) at Nets: (46-24, 26-8 at home). Noon CT.

RADIO: WBBM 780: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 11:45AM CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. Noon.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. Nets: Durant and Irving: 27ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Nets: Harden: 8per. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5per. Nets: Harden: 11per.

SEASON SERIES: 1-1.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls will play it out this afternoon and tomorrow night against the Bucks after being eliminated from post season play by virtue of Washington's 120-105 over Cleveland. Daniel Theis and Troy Brown will sit out. Tomas Satoransky is questionable. The Nets announced for only the eighth time this season, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving will be in uniform and will play. Philadelphia claimed the top spot in the East thumping Orlando. The second seeded Nets lead the Bucks by one game. The Bucks host Miami tonight.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Philadelphia 122 Orlando 97. The 76ers captured the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2011. Philly can have 50% capacity or roughly 10-thousand fans when the playoffs begin next week.

Utah 109 Oklahoma City 93. The Thunder have lost nine straight.

Denver 104 Detroit 91. The Pistons have lost 11 of 13. Detroit dressed eight players with the oldest being 25 year old Jahlil Okafor. Nikola Jokic had 20-15-11 for the the 47-24 Nuggets.

Houston 122 Los Angeles Clippers 115. The Rockets ended a seven game slide. The Clippers played without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley.

Dallas 114 Toronto 110. The Mavs are guaranteed a top six finish in the Western Conference. Dallas has won nine of 11 games.

Memphis 107 Sacramento 106. The Grizzlies won their fifth straight.

Golden State 125 New Orleans 122. Jordan Poole scored a career high 38 points for the Warriors.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls