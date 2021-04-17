Chuck Checks In - 4.17.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Memphis 126 Bulls 115. (Bulls:22-33, 10-18 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White 27pts. Memphis: Brooks: 32pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 14. Memphis: Anderson: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 7. Memphis: Anderson and Jones each with 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls attempted 15 free throws marking the seventh straight game the Bulls have taken fewer than 20 free throws in a game, longest in franchise history.

CCI RECAP: Playing without two starters - Zach LaVine (H&S protocols) and Tomas Satoransky (illness) - the Bulls still managed to score 115 points. Unfortunately, the Bulls defense gave way to the Grizzlies uncharacteristic sharp three point shooting as Memphis drilled 17 against the Bulls. Coby White led the Bulls in scoring with 27. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn't enough as the Bulls dropped their fifth straight. The Grizzilies committed only five turnovers which the Bulls failed to score on any of them. The last time the Bulls failed to score zero points off turnover was February 4, 2015. Dillon Brooks scored a season high 32 points, 15 in the third quarter.

NEXT: Home with Cleveland Saturday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Philadelphia 106 Los Angeles Clippers 103. A seven game win streak has come to an end for LAC. Joel Embiid had 36 points and 14 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game with a sore foot.

Brooklyn 130 Charlotte 115. The Hornets played without five of their top six scorers.

New York 117 Dallas 109. Julius Randle had a monster game: 44 points. 10 rebounds. 7 assists. The Knicks are three games over .500 winning their fifth straight. Will Randle win Most Improved Player? I think so.

Minnesota 119 Miami 111. Minnesota registered seven players in double figures. The Heat have lost three straight. Miami's Victor Oladipo missed his fourth straight game with right knee soreness.

Toronto 113 Orlando 102. Paul Watson scored 20 of his career high 30 points in the third quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. celebrated his 22nd birthday with a 20-9 game.

Utah 119 Indiana 111. Donovan Mitchell left the game in the third quarter with a sprained ankle. Dwyane Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

Portland 107 San Antonio 106. The Blazers survived as they won on the road without Damian Lillard.

Detroit 110 Oklahoma City 104. The Thunder have dropped nine straight.

Washington 117 New Orleans 115 OT. Russell Westbrook nailed two free throws with one second left in OT. He scored 10 of Washington's 12 points in the extra period.

Denver 128 Houston 99. The Rockets post the worst record in the NBA at 14-42. Houston has won just three of its last 35 games.

Boston has signed former Simeon star and ex Bull, Jabari Parker.

