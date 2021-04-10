Chuck Checks In - 4.10.21

FINAL FROM ATLANTA: Hawks 120 Bulls 108 ( Bulls: 22-29, 12-13 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 50pts (CH) ATL: Young: 42. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 10. ATL: Capela: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 10. ATL: Young: 9.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: It took less than three minutes for Zach LaVine to extend his double-figure scoring streak to 95 games, tying Orlando Woolridge for the third-longest streak in Bulls history. LaVine finished the game with a career high 50 points but only 11 points came in the second half. He became the fifth player in Bulls history to score 50 points in an NBA game.

CCI RECAP: The Hawks outscored the Bulls 67-42 in the second half as the Hawks closed the game on a 28-9 run. Zach LaVine was on fire scoring 25 straight Bulls points as he came through a with a career high 50—-however, the Bulls defense collapsed as Danilo Gallinari scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. The Hawks tortured the Bulls in the paint scoring 66 points on 78% shooting. Tomas Satoransky went scoreless but dished out 10 assists; the first Bull to to have that peculiar line since Wes Matthews Sr. on April 2, 1985.

UP NEXT: At Minnesota Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Boston 145 Minnesota 136 OT. Jayson Tatum scored a career high 53 points, 18 in the fourth quarter. It was his first 50-point game.

Charlotte 127 Milwaukee 119. The Bucks played without all five of the starters.

Denver 121 San Antonio 119. The Nuggets won their eighth straight. Nikola Jokic posted his 54th career triple-double ( 26-14-13).

Los Angeles Clippers 126 Houston 109. LAC outscored the Rockets 46-10 in the second quarter. The Clippers lost point guard Patrick Beverley ( Marshall HS) for three -four weeks with a broken left hand.

Washington 110 Golden State 107. Bradley Beal scored six points in the final 6.1 seconds. Russell Westbrook recorded his 21st triple-double ( 19-14-14).

Indiana 111 Orlando 106. Domantas Sabonis returned from a three game injury to post a 16-15-6 game.

New York 133 Memphis 129 OT. This is NOT a typo. The Knicks scored 133 points in ONE game.

New Orleans 101 Philadelphia 94. Zion Williamson scored 14 of his 37 points int he fourth quarter. The 76ers tied a season low in points.

Miami's Victor Oladipo will miss the next four games with right knee issues.

