Chuck Checks In: 4-13-21

FINAL FROM MEMPHIS: Memphis 101 Bulls 90 ( Bulls: 22-31, 12-15 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 21pts. Memphis: Valanciunas: 26pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 10. Memphis: Valanciunas: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 9. Memphis: Morant: 10.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: After scoring a franchise record 88 points in the paint Sunday night against the Pacers, the Grizzilies scored 60 points in the paint against the Bulls.

CCI RECAP: Memphis outscored the Bulls 31-16 in the fourth quarter. The two man game of Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas provided just enough offense to hand the Bulls their third straight loss. Valanciunas registered his 15th straight double-double with an impressive 26-14-2-3 block shot game.The Bulls missed their last 15-three point field goal attempts as they shot just 16% beyond the arc (5-31). It was a sloppily played game as the two teams combined for 37 turnovers. Nikola Vucevic recorded his fifth double-double game in a Bulls uniform. He also tied his season high with five steals.

NEXT UP: Home with Orlando Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Golden State 116 Denver 107. Steph Curry became the Warriors all time leading scorer passing Wilt Chamberlain. He poured in 53 points. Jamal Murray suffered a knee injury. An MRI is scheduled for today.

Philadelphia 113 Dallas 95. Joel Embiid scored 36 points The 76ers just finished 10 of 12 games on the road.

Washington 125 Utah 121. The Wizards shocked the Jazz snapping Utah's 24th game home win streak. Bradley Beal had 34. Donovan Mitchell scored 42 for the Jazz.

New Orleans 117 Sacramento 110. The Kings have lost seven straight. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for 64 points.

Phoenix 126 Houston 120. The Suns tied an NBA record with 18-three point field goals in the first half. The Suns finished with a franchise record 25. The Rockets fell to 14-40.

New York 111 Los Angeles Lakers 96. Julius Randle with an impressive 34-10 against his former team. The Knicks have won three straight.

San Antonio 120 Orlando 97. The Spurs led by 23 at the break. The Spurs bench combined for 59 points.

Boston at Minnesota-postponed.

