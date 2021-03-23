Chuck Checks In: 3.23.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Utah 120 Bulls 95. (Bulls: 19-23, 9-15 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27pts. Utah: Mitchell: 30pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 9. Utah: Gobert: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and Satoransky each with 4. Utah: Mitchell: 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Jazz out scored the Bulls: 51-18 beyond the arc.

CCI RECAP: The Jazz handed the Bulls its largest margin of defeat at home since March, 2019 ( 31 point loss to Utah as well). Rudy Gobert missed on becoming the first Jazz player to register a triple double since Carlos Boozer in February , 2008. Gobert scored 21 points, 10 rebounds and blocked a career high nine shots. His rim protection defense affected the Bulls the entire night. The Jazz went on a 22-3 run in the first half to put the game away. The Jazz shot 43% on three pointers. The Bulls struggled shooting 23% from three point range. Joakim Noah attended the game and was honored with a video tribute between the first and second quarters.

NEXT: Home with Cleveland Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Sacramento 119 Cleveland 105. The Kings went 3-3 on their ten day road trip. Rookie Tyrese Halliburton scored a career high 28 points.

Oklahoma City 112 Minnesota 103. The Thunder set a season high with 21-three pointers.

Charlotte 100 San Antonio 97. A huge road win for the Hornets as they played without rookie star LaMelo Ball, sidelined with a fractured wrist.

Milwaukee 140 Indiana 103. The Bucks have won seven straight. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game with a sprained left knee.

Memphis 132 Boston 126 OT. Jonas Valanciunas had a monster game of 16 points and 19 rebounds. The Celtics played without Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum.

Los Angeles Clippers 119 Atlanta 110. The Clippers snapped the Hawks eight game win streak. The Hawks blew a 22 point second half lead. As LAC finished the game on a 53-22 run.

Houston 117 Toronto 99. The Rockets franchise record 20 game losing streak is in the books. John Wall posted his first triple-double in five years ( 19-11-10).

CCI and the Bulls send out our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Elgin Baylor who passed away on Monday. Baylor was a magnificent star with the Lakers who later became a head coach and team executive in the NBA. Baylor was inducted in to the Hall of Fame after an incredible career.

Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!