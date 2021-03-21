Chuck Checks In - 3.21.21

GAME NIGHT FROM DETROIT: Bulls (18-22, 9-8 on the road) at Detroit: (12-29, 7-11 at home). 6PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Detroit: Grant: 23ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. Detroit: Plumlee: 9per. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5per. Detroit: Wright: 5per.

LAST MEETING: Feb. 17, 2021 at the United Center: Bulls 105 Detroit 102. The Bulls made two three balls at crunch time to hold off the Pistons. Zach LaVine scored 37 points. Jerami Grant had a career high 43 points.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls motor into Motown to play a young, scrappy Pistons team, winners of their last two games. The Bulls will need to shake off the disappointment of two tough losses to the Spurs and Nuggets respectively. The Bulls "bigs" will need to match the physicality of Mason Plumlee and Isaiah Stewart. Jerami Grant had a monster game against the Bulls at the UC but cooled off in the second half. He is a legit candidate for Most Improved Player but may not win the award based on Detroit's win-loss record. The Bulls will once again count on Zach LaVine and Thad Young to carry the team. The two have been the most consistent Bulls all season long.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Atlanta 99 Los Angeles Lakers 94. Nate McMillan moves to 8-0 as the Hawks interim coach. LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely.

Philadelphia 129 Sacramento 105. The 76ers won despite the absence of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.

Los Angeles Clippers 125 Charlotte 98. The Clippers went 23-23 from the foul line. The Hornets suffered their worst defeat of the season for the second time in three games.

Milwaukee 120 San Antonio 113. Giannis Antetokounmpo dished out a season high 15 assists. The Bucks have won six straight.

Memphis 111 Golden State 103. The Grizzlies pulled down 60 rebounds and scored 21 second chance points. Memphis went 27-31 from the line.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!