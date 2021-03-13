Chuck Checks In: 3.13.21

FINAL: From The United Center: Miami 101 Bulls 90. (Bulls: 16-20, 7-13 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Miami: Butler: 28pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 10. Miami: Olynyk: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Miami: Butler: 8

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Goran Dragic scored 20 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

CCI RECAP: Goran Dragic broke open a close game pouring in 20 of his 25 points in the final period as the Heat outscored the Bulls 31-22 in the fourth quarter. Dragic hit a variety of shots and went to the foul line as well, as the Bulls simply couldn't contain him. The Bulls were held to 90 points - 24 points under their season average. The Bulls missed shots near the rim and went to the foul line only seven times, their fewest in a game since December 2019. Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen combined for 50 points. Thad Young recorded his fourth double-double game of the season with a 13-10 night. Garrett Temple suffered an ankle injury and will undergo an MRI today.

UP NEXT: Home with Toronto Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Philadelphia 127 Washington 101. Joel Embiid left in the third quarter with a hyperextended left knee and will undergo an MRI today.

Los Angeles Lakers 105 Indiana 100. The Lakers rallied from a 12 point fourth quarter deficit as Kyle Kuzma triggered the comeback scoring 15 of his 24 points in the final period. Anthony Davis will be sidelined at least two more weeks because of tendinosis and a calf strain in his right leg.

Denver 103 Memphis 102. Nikola Jokic with a 28-15-7 game.

San Antonio 104 Orlando 77. The Spurs played their first home game with fans. Seating was capped at 3,200. San Antonio held an opponent under 80 points for the first time since March, 2018.

New Orleans 116 Cleveland 82. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson combined for 51 points. Kevin Love returned to the lineup after missing 33 because of a calf injury.

Utah 114 Houston 99. The Rockets losing streak stands at 15. The Rockets lost another key player to injury with Eric Gordon sidelined 4-6 weeks with a strained groin.

NBA National TV Games Today/Tonight: NBA TV - New York at OKC 1PM CT. NBA TV - Detroit at Brooklyn 6PM CT. NBA TV - Dallas at Denver 9PM CT.

The Thunder traded Hamidou Diallo to Detroit for Svi Mykhailiuk and a second round pick

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !