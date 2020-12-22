Chuck Checks In - 12.22.20

Bulls Updates

Thad Young told reporters his left lower leg infection is a result of MRSA, a common bacterial infection. Young said he felt pain along with numbness. In addition, the leg became swollen. Young is thankful the leg is healing and feels fortunate it was caught early.

Denzel Valentine is good to go for tomorrow's opener after missing pre season hoops with a hamstring strain.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan should have more clarity on the status of Tomas Satoransky after today's practice.

Every time I think of a Hawks-Bulls game, I turn the clock back to March 1, 2019 as the two teams battled through four overtime's in a wild 168-161 Bulls win. The 329 combined points was the third highest scoring game in NBA history.

Chuck and Bill display the box score sheet of the longest game ever played in Bulls history and fourth longest overall in NBA history. March 1, 2019 4 OT Bulls 168 Atlanta 161. 3 hours and 35 minutes.

Zach LaVine scored 47 points, playing an insane 56 minutes. In fact, three Bulls starters: LaVine, Otto Porter Jr and Lauri Markkanen each played 54 or more minutes. Markkanen finished with a 31-17 game. Porter had 31 points and 10 rebounds. Atlanta's Trae Young went off for 49 points and 16 assists in 56 minutes. I was so wired after the game I was up until 6AM. It was a game for the ages and that's why I love my job so much. When you enter an NBA arena, you never know what to expect.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

The Clippers agreed to terms with Luke Kennard: 4 years-64 million.

Markelle Fultz has agreed to three years-50 million with Orlando. The Magic also inked Jonathan Isaac to a four year 80 million dollar contract.

The Raptors inked O.G. Anunoby to a 4 year -72 million extension. San Antonio's Derrick White gets a 4 year-73 million dollar extension. The Athletic is reporting the Phoenix Suns have claimed Frank Kaminsky. The publication also reported Frank Jackson has been released by the Thunder.

The NBA announced that the Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded the Bucks' 2022 second round draft pick.

Tonight it's NBA-TNT doubleheader. At 6PM CT The Golden State Warriors take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Draymond Green is out. And at 9PM CT The Clippers meet the defending NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers.

