Chuck Checks In - 1.22.21

GAME NIGHT FROM CHARLOTTE: Bulls (6-8, 4-5 on the road) at Hornets: (6-8, 3-3 at home). 6PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Lavine: 27 pts. Hornets: Hayward: 22 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 8per. Hornets: Biyombo: 7 per. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 6per. Hornets: Graham: 6 per.

CCI PREVIEW: Two well rested teams go at it tonight as the Bulls gear up for another stretch of three games in four nights.

Two promising rookies take the floor with the third overall pick LaMelo Ball and the Hornets taking on the fourth overall selection Patrick Williams and the Bulls.

Gordon Hayward was the big catch in the off season for the Hornets inking a four year 120 million dollar contract. He leads Charlotte in scoring at 22 points per game. Hayward, when healthy is a legit number one option player. Terry Rozier is off to a terrific start averaging nearly 20 points per game, shooting 48% from the floor. He's a career 40% shooter.

Wendell Carter Jr is doubtful for the game with a thigh contusion. Patrick Williams practiced.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 113 Milwaukee 106. The Lakers improved to 8-0. The Lakers began a seven game road trip that will next take them to Chicago tomorrow night. LeBron James scored a season high 34 points. The Bulls-Lakers game is now set for a tipoff time of 8PM CT at the United Center.

Utah 129 New Orleans 118. The Jazz have won seven straight. Donovan Mitchell scored a season high 36 points.

New York 119 Golden State 104. The Knicks posted their third straight win. RJ Barrett scored a career high 28 points.

