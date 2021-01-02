Chuck Checks In - 1.2.21

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bucks 126 Bulls 96. (Bulls: 2-4, 1-2 on the road). Bucks: (3-3, 2-0 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 16pts. Bucks: G.Antetokounmpo: 29pts LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine and Williams each with 6. Bucks: G.Antetokounmpo and Portis each with 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Carter and White each with 3. Bucks: G. Antetokounmpo: 8.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Milwaukee out scored the Bulls behind the arc 66-18.

CCI RECAP: This one was over early. The Bulls in the second game of a road back to back minus four players had very little, if anything in the tank. Prior to the game, Head Coach Billy Donovan announced that Chandler Hutchison had tested positive for the coronavirus. Three other players: Ryan Arcidiacono, Lauri Markkanen and Tomas Satoransky were sent back to Chicago to comply with the NBA health and safety protocols.

Back to back MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had his second straight triple-double finishing with a 29-12-8 game. He went to the foul line 18 times. The Bulls as a team shot 20 free throws.

The Bulls have dropped 11 straight games to the Bucks. Meantime since the start of the 2018-19 season, the Bucks are 28-3 against Central Division opponents.

UP NEXT: Home with Dallas Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Atlanta 114 Brooklyn 96. The Hawks improved to 4-1. The Nets have lost three of four games.

Detroit 96 Boston 93. The Pistons collected their first win of the season as Derrick Rose scored 17 points. Mason Plumlee had 17 boards for the Pistons. The Celtics are 3-3.

Los Angeles Lakers 109 San Antonio 103. The Lakers beat the Spurs for the second time in three days. Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 61 points and 22 rebounds.

Utah 106 Los Angeles Clippers 100. Mike Conley scored a season high 33 points for the Jazz. Kawhi Leonard with a monster game of 20-16-9.

Portland 123 Golden State 98. Damian Lillard reached the 15-thousand points mark-all in a Blazers uniform.

Dallas 93 Miami 83. Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds, his first double-double of the season. Miami's Jimmy Butler went 0-6 from the floor playing with a sprained right ankle.

Washington 130 Minnesota 109. The Wizards in a second game of a back to back began a road trip with a victory playing without Russell Westbrook who sat out the game.

Phoenix 106 Denver 103. The Suns improved to 5-1., their best start since 2009. Chris Paul's jumper with 7.3 seconds left sealed the game.

Memphis 108 Charlotte 93. The Grizzlies had seven players out with an assortment of health issues. They dressed nine players. Memphis has not started the same lineup in any of its five games.

