Chuck Checks In - 12.21.20

December 21, 2020

Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine were back in the gym after missing pre-season ball as the Bulls get ready for the 20-21 season. Temple has recovered from coronavirus and says he's good to go for the opener. Valentine missed games with a hamstring issue. His status for the opener remains unclear. Adam Makoka also returned to practice. Thad Young remains sidelined with a left lower leg infection. Tomas Satoransky remains out along with Devon Dotson.

With a shortened training camp, only four preseason games and players in/out of camp, the Bulls, like a number of teams, will face challenges to identify their bench rotation early in the season.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan has yet to name his starting lineup against the Hawks.

Bulls schedule this week:

Wednesday: December 23. Home with Atlanta. The Hawks made a huge push in the off season upgrading their roster adding a bevy of veteran players including Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Bogdan Bogdanovic. It will take time for the Hawks to find the right chemistry but this is a team on the rise in the EC.

Saturday: December 26. Home with Indiana. The Pacers have a new coach as Nate Bjorkgren replaces Nate McMillian. All Star Domantas Sabonis, Victor Oladipo and T.J. Warren will carry the Pacers this year.

CCI thoughts: Billy Donovan will be the Coach of the Year-if not top three.

Utah locked up center Rudy Gobert on a five year 205 million dollar contract. Gobert is a two time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Not bad for a player picked 27th in the 2013 draft and spent most of his rookie season in the G-League.

The Lakers inked Kyle Kuzma to a three year, 40 million dollar deal. In his first three seasons with the Lakers, Kuzma has averaged 16 points per game. Like Utah's Rudy Gobert, Kuzma was picked 27th in the first round-this coming in the 2017 draft. Hard work pays off. Period.

