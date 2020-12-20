Chuck Checks In - 12.20.20

The Bulls took Saturday off and get back at it today as they prepare for the NBA opener Wednesday at the United Center against the Atlanta Hawks.

Zach LaVine had a tremendous pre season and yes, we are all aware of his offensive skill set-among the best in the NBA. But it was LaVine's defense that impressed me along with his leadership skills on and off the court. He handles himself so well with media interviews and has earned the respect of everyone in the NBA for his honesty and transparency. LaVine averaged 55% from the field and 45% from three point range. Playing 26 minutes per game ,LaVine average nearly 20 points per game.

The Bulls exercised the options the third year option on Coby White and fourth year options on Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison. Hutchison averaged nine points per game in pre season shooting 48% from the floor and 77% from the foul line.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Orlando 120, Charlotte 117. Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds.

Atlanta 117, Memphis 116. A feisty game that saw the two head coaches Taylor Jenkins of Memphis and Atlanta's Lloyd Pierce draw double technical fouls.

Washington 99, Detroit 96. The Wizards collected 13 steals on the night.

Washington's Thomas Bryant has been fined 45-thousand dollars by the NBA for repeatedly making contact with an official.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting Golden State's Draymond Green is doubtful for Tuesday's season opener against the Nets with an ankle issue.

The Athletic reports the Kings are releasing Frank Kaminsky. The Athletic also reported the Knicks are waiving Michael Kidd Gilchrist. The T-Wolves waived Ronda Hollis-Jefferson.

