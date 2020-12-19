Chuck Checks In - 12.19.20

FINAL FROM OKC: Bulls 105 Thunder 103. ( Bulls 3-1) (Thunder 1-2)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 22pts. Thunder: Horford: 17pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: White: 9. Thunder: Bazley: 11

LEADERS ASSISTS: Bulls: Carter: 6. Thunder Gilgeous-Alexander: 5

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored 54 points in the paint.

CCI RECAP: Down 22 points in the second half, the Bulls reserves went to work in the fourth quarter, ending the game on a 16-5 run finishing their pre season schedule winning three straight games. Simi Shittu triggered the Bulls come from behind victory scoring 13 points and six rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen regained his shooting stroke draining four three-point field goals, scoring 22 points. Zach LaVine added 20, ending pre season hoops shooting 55% from the field and 45% from three point range.

UP NEXT: The NBA regular season opener hosting Atlanta.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers, 114 Phoenix 113. Anthony Davis looks ready for the 20-21 season scoring 35 points in 30 minutes. He also committed eight turnovers but hey, LA won, right?

New Orleans, 127 Milwaukee 113. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks pre season finale with back tightness. Zion Williamson had 31 points and nine rebounds for NOLA. The Pelicans played in front of 750 fans in New Orleans.

Brooklyn 113, Boston 89. Kyrie Irving had a nifty 17-7-5 line in 28 minutes. Kevin Durant added 25 points in 27 minutes.

Philadelphia 113, Indiana 107. The 76ers were without Joe Embiid due to illness.

Miami 117, Toronto 105. Miami's KZ Okpala started and scored 24 points. On draft night 2019, Miami traded three second round picks to Atlanta to acquire his rights. Precious Achiuwa collected a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat.

New York 119, Cleveland 83. For those who keep score at home....it was New York's largest pre season win since 2007. Immanuel Quickley, drafted 25th overall was impressive for NY with 22 points, five assists and five steals.

Denver 129, Portland 96. For the second straight game the Nuggets blew out the Blazers. The Nuggets led 41-23 after the opening quarter.

Tonight on NBA TV: Atlanta at Memphis. Ja Morant is worth the watch.

Golden State signed veteran guard Jeremy Lin to an Exhibit 10 contract. In the event Lin does not make the final Warriors roster, Golden State still retains his G League rights even if they waive him.

The Wizards added Jordan Bell.

Our condolences are extended to the family of Tom Hanneman, former play by play announcer of the Minnesota Timberwolves who passed away Friday. Tom was one of the nicest individuals I have ever met and always greeted me with a warm smile. Tom was a Minnesota legend. RIP.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure and Go Bulls!