Chuck Checks In - 12.17.20

Final from Oklahoma City: Bulls 124, OKC 103. (Bulls 2-1) (OKC 1-1)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 27pts. OKC: Horford and Jackson each with 15.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Porter: 12. OKC: Horford and Pokusevski each with 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander andRoby each with 3.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls collected 61 rebounds and out boarded the Thunder by 15. The Bulls also registered seven block shots.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan: The reason for starting Pat(Williams) is to see something a little different... OP in that second unit could be a good thing for us. He's a complete pro, keeps himself ready, whatever the team needs him to do… I thought we got better since the first game against Houston."

CCI RECAP: The Bulls went with Patrick Williams in the starting lineup allowing Otto Porter Jr. to showcase his offensive skills off the bench which he did tossing in eight points, grabbing a game high 12 rebounds and a +19 in 22 minutes. Williams was terrific with 13 points and seven rebounds and played terrific defense rejecting two of the Bulls seven blocks on the night. The backcourt of Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for 51 points. LaVine carried the Bulls in the first quarter; White in the third. The Bulls scored 30 or more points in each of three quarters of ball. In addition to Porter's contribution off the bench, Chandler Hutchison was outstanding with 11 points, seven rebounds and two block shots. It was an all around solid game against the Thunder.

In all my years of calling hoops it was the first road game I have ever missed- totally get it with Covid, no local radio-tv teams are traveling. Bill Wennington and I broadcasted the game from the Blackhawks TV booth and with a few hiccups we did our best to bring you an accurate, descriptive call. Thanks for your patience!

UP NEXT: At OKC Friday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 112, Charlotte 109. Gordon Hayward just can't stay healthy. After signing a four-year 120 million dollar contract with the Hornets, Hayward suffered an avulsion fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his right hand. He was plagued with injuries as a member of the Celtics.

New York 100, Cleveland 93. The Knicks rallied from an 18 points fourth quarter deficit.

Los Angeles, Lakers 112 Phoenix 107. Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 23 points.

Denver 126, Portland 95. The Blazers played their third game in four nights. The Nuggets made 19 of 46 three-pointers.

