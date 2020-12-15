Chuck Checks In - 12.15.20

After taking Monday off, the Bulls return to the practice floor today then depart for Oklahoma City for two games, Wednesday and Friday respectively.

The Bulls can build off their improved play of Sunday's victory over the Rockets as they take on a Thunder team entering a major rebuild phase.

Coby White and Zach LaVine line the Bulls in scoring averaging 17.5 points per game. White is shooting 54% from three point range. LaVine is shooting 54% from the floor. Otto Porter Jr. checks in at 57% from the field. Porter is my "X" factor as the Bulls will need him healthy to contribute from the wing. The Bulls are looking to improve at the three point lead, collectively averaging 34%. Head Coach Billy Donovan is balancing minutes among his starters in the 25-27 minute range.

I really like the job White is doing at the point. Let's keep in mind his mindset is that of a scorer and a very good one. Now at the ripe old age of 20, with less than 70 NBA games under his belt, he's been called upon to run an NBA team. I have no doubt White will grow in to this role as a floor general. He will have a handle on pick and rolls. His personality and communication skills are growing by the minute. White loves to hoop and with a great attitude there is no doubt he will continue to improve.

Wendell Carter Jr. is trying to find his stroke after the first two games but the good news is Coach Donovan has him involved in the offense, something that was missing in his first two NBA a seasons.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Dallas 128, Milwaukee 112. The Mavs swept the two game pre season series draining six-three point field goals in the fourth quarter. Luka Doncic scored 15 of his 27 points in the third quarter.

New Orleans, 114 Miami 92. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for 48 points and 17 rebounds. Williamson played 33 minutes and 13 seconds - the third most minutes he's ever played in an NBA game.

Cleveland 116, Indiana 106. Cleveland trailed by 20 in the first quarter. The Cavs' Dante Exum with a 23-4-5 night and a +33.

Toronto 112, Charlotte 109. Rockford's Fred Van Vleet finished with a game high 23 for the Raps. Toronto's first round pick Malachi Flynn continues to impress with 17 points. The Hornets dished out 32 assists. LaMelo Ball had 12 points and two assists.

Memphis 123, Minnesota 104. I could watch Ja Morant play all night long. In fact I do! 17-7-7 in 26 minutes. The NBA's number one overall pick Anthony Edwards went 4-14 from the floor, (1-7 from three point range) and had 12 points for the T-Wolves.

Utah 111, Phoenix 92. Utah's Rudy Gobert pulled down 20 rebounds. In 28 minutes.

Our thoughts are with the family of Chicago sports journalist Jeannie Morris who passed away at 85. Jeannie was a remarkable person on many levels. Jeannie was the first woman to report live from a Super Bowl.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!