Chuck Checks In - 12/12/20

FINAL: Houston 125 Bulls 104

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 15pts. Houston: Caboclo: 17pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Gafford and Vonleh each with 8. Houston: Caboclo: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky and White each with six. Houston: Wall: 9.



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Houston went 24 of 52 from three point range.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan: "We didn't guard the ball well enough. We didn't help well enough. And we didn't block out well enough. We have to build those habits."

CCI RECAP: It was great to be back calling Bulls ball. It was different. No fans and you know how much I love our fans. However, my passion throughout the game was heartfelt because I love the game so much and if you enjoy what you do, everything else falls into place. All things considered, the Bulls game ops staff brought their "A" game including new public address announcer Tim Sinclair who made a wonderful debut. Bulls fans are really going to like him. The Bulls and United Center were outstanding in preparing and executing a safe and healthy environment for all of us entering the building.

The Rockets got it going early outscoring the Bulls 37-26 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. On the night, the Rockets nailed 24 three point field goals. John Wall, playing in his first game in nearly two full years had a terrific contest scoring 13 points, dishing out nine assists, grabbing five rebounds and collecting two steals. DeMarcus Cousins who missed all of last season, played 15 minutes and was solid with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Despite the loss the Bulls received solid performances from Coby White (15 points and 6 assists), Lauri Markkanen drained three treys en route to a 13 points 5 rebounds game. Off the bench Tomas Satoransky filled up the stat sheet with an 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists game. First round pick Patrick Williams was very active on the defensive side and contributed 12 points as did Noah Vonleh who is hoping to win a roster spot when the Bulls tip off for good December 23 against Atlanta.

The Bulls did manage to attempt 37 free throws.

No excuses but understand this was the Bulls first game in NINE months and with a new coaching staff.

The Bulls played without Thaddeus Young (left lower leg), Denzel Valentine (hamstring) and Garrett Temple (recovering from Covid-19).

UP NEXT: Home with Houston Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

New York 90 Detroit 84. Obi Toppin drafted eighth overall had a solid pre season debut scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

Orlando 116 Atlanta 112. Nik Vucevic with a double-double of 18-11. Doesn't matter preseason or regular season, Vucevic delivers.

Los Angeles Lakers 87 Los Angeles Clippers 81. Do not sleep on Talen Horton-Tucker. The second year, 6-4 guard played 37 minutes with an impressive Lakers line of 19-9-4. Seriously, remember his name.

Portland 127 Sacramento 102. Melo scored 21 but this night belonged to former King, Harry Giles. Giles had a robust game of 18 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. I've been telling people, if Giles stays healthy he's going to be trouble in the NBA. Let's hope that's the case.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!