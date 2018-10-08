Chuck Checks In: 10.8.18

GAME NIGHT FROM CHARLOTTE

Bulls (1-1) at Charlotte (2-1)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King 6PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score :Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 5:45PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Portis 19ppg. Hornets: Bridges 15ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. Hornets: Hernangomez 7 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Payne : 5 per. Hornets: Monk: 5 per

CCI PREVIEW: A busy week for the Bulls with games Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Granted it’s preseason but the Bulls must play with better effort and more intensity on the defensive side.

The Hornets are receiving great production from Miles Bridges who came over from LAC via a draft day deal. The rookie out of Michigan State is athletic and can defend multiple positions. He’s shooting 58% from the floor and 53% from 3 point range averaging 15 points and 6 rebounds through three games.

The Hornets cleaned house in the off season with changes to their front office and coaching staff. Kemba Walker however remains a constant for this franchise. He’s in the final year on his contract and has expressed a strong desire to remain in a Hornets’ uniform. Whether that comes to fruition is anyone’s guess. He will command a hefty raise and long term security. The Hornets have some interesting pieces including Chicagoland product Frank Kaminsky who has played only 43 minutes in three pre season games. I’m pulling for Frank to have a break out year. He has an outgoing personality and was the college player of the year just three seasons ago at Wisconsin. Time is on his side but as we know in pro sports it’s a “what have you done for me lately?” business.

CCI MATCHUP OF THE NIGHT: Kris Dunn vs. Kemba Walker. Dunn gets after it on the defensive end and knowing Walker loves to push the ball up the floor, Dunn will challenge him. On the flip side, Dunn can run and force tempo and create transition hoops but needs help from his teammates to run with him.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Jimmy Butler? Nothing new. Reports of a Minnesota-Miami meltdown from ESPN. That’s about it.

Milwaukee 125 Minnesota 107. KAT with 33. Giannis 21-10. This is a new look Bucks offense.

Utah 123 Portland 112. The Blazers’ started three guards. Utah knocked down 6-3s in the 3rd quarter. All 5 Jazz starters scored in double figures. The Jazz are ready for a tremendous year.

OKC 113 Atlanta 94. Dennis Schroder likes his new surroundings with the Thunder and putting up robust numbers of 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Alex Len. Remember him? High lottery pick by Phoenix a few years ago? He’s now a Hawk and he scored 18 points in 16 minutes.

Houston 108 San Antonio 93. The Rockets attempted 52 three point field goals shooting 30% behind the arc. More bad news for the Spurs, a day after losing first round pick Lonnie Walker for 6-8 weeks with a knee issue, the Spurs Dejounte Murray will undergo more testing today after sustaining a knee injury against the Rockets.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT: Many thanks to the Bulls’ organization and the outstanding job by so many people for putting on a great night of “Evening With The Bulls.” Proceeds went to Chicago Bulls Charities. Your hard work is appreciated and many thanks to our fans who attended. I know you had a great time and as an employee, I sincerely appreciate your heart and resources to better the life of someone in Chicago who needs comfort and support.

Always a pleasure!