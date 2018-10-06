Chuck Checks In: 10.6.18

Random thoughts on a Saturday morning:

Bobby Portis is primed to have a break out year. He’s going to get plenty of touches coming off the bench and will deliver the goods.

The Bulls X factor? I’m going with Jabari Parker. Parker is very capable of having a tremendous season. Patience is important as Parker is learning a new system.

Player taking his game to the next level? Kris Dunn. I love his makeup. He is all business and flat out competes. I am expecting big things out of Dunn this season.

I was impressed with Derrick Walton Jr. the other night against the Bucks.

With his athleticism Zach LaVine can get to the rim and I hope to see more of that Monday in Charlotte.

One player I want to see healthy and back on the court is Denzel Valentine. The Bulls miss his ability to stretch the floor and drain three point field goals.

The Bulls are really struggling from three point range in their two pre season games shooting 11-59 ( 18%).

What was lost in Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee was the overall floor game of Antonio Blakeney who posted 8 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal.

The Bulls take today off but will return to practice Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NEWS AND NOTES:

Jimmy Butler is still property of the Timberwolves.

Basketball is back in Seattle. True — Unfortunately for one game. I grew up in Seattle and loved the Sonics and yes, I was there for their expansion season and beyond. Kevin Durant, a former Sonic scored 30. Klay Thompson added 30 as the Warriors routed the Kings 122-94. Durant was feeling the Seattle vibe as he donned a Shawn Kemp jersey during pre game introductions. Class. Now, I need to dust off my Spencer Haywood jersey.

Philadelphia 120 Dallas 114. JJ Redick made all ten of his shots and finished with 28 points. The game was played in Shanghai in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The game was televised to 200 countries and territories. Fans in China love the NBA. The 76ers this month alone play in China, U.S. and Canada.

New York 106 Pelicans 100 Break up the Knicks now 3-0. Sorry, pre season games don’t count, just saying! Enes Kanter is ballin. Coming off a 20-20 game, Kanter had a 20-15 performance. Knicks’ rookie Kevin Knox registered his second straight double-double.

Spurs 117 Detroit 93. Huge fan of Dejounte Murray. A double-double of 16 points 11 rebounds as the Spurs cruised.

Memphis 120 Atlanta 110. Trey Young 15 points 5 assists for the Hawks. Marc Gasol went 10 of 11 from the line for the Grizz.

Washington 121 Miami 114. Veteran Jeff Green who starred at Georgetown scored 15 points for the Wizards.

Portland 115 Phoenix 93. Josef Nurkic with 16-9 for the Blazers. Top pick Deandre Ayton who is enjoying a splendid pre season camp scored 16 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

CCI game log covers it all:

Magic 119 Flamengo 82

Utah 119 Adelaide 99

Toronto 120 Melbourne United 82.

Denver 96 Perth 88.

Jazz 129 36ers 99

Always a pleasure!