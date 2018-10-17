Chuck Checks In: 10.17.18

CHUCK CHECKS IN

The Bulls practice this morning then head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Tyler Ulis reported to the Advocate Training Center signing a two-way contract.

The Bulls and Zenni Optical today announced a five-year partnership that makes the leading online eyewear company the first-ever jersey patch sponsor and the Official Eyewear Partner of the Bulls. The deal includes various marketing elements, community initiatives, digital assets, and in-arena signage and activations.

CCI 24 SECONDS NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 105 Philadelphia 87. The Celtics took it to Joel Embiid. Whether it was Jaylen Brown's facial, Al Horford's block or Jayson Tatum's cross over 3 point field goal, the Celtics were not intimidated. Boston won by 18 despite Irving and Hayward going 6 for 26 from the floor. Hayward made his Celtics' home debut and scored 10 points. Al Horford added 5 blocks. How good was Ben Simmons? Ok, grab some java and a donut and digest these numbers: 19 points- 15 rebounds- 8 assists- 4 steals and 2 blocks.

Golden State 108 OKC 100. The Thunder played without Russell Westbrook. Big games for Curry (32-8-9) and Durant (27-8-6). Golden State shot 27% from 3 point range. Prior to the game, Golden State received their championship rings and hoisted their third banner in four seasons. Steph Curry also introduced and called on equipment manager Eric Housen to receive his ring at mid-court. Great gesture.

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor with an update on the ongoing Jimmy Butler story line: "The latest is he is going to be going to practice every day, which he has been, and plans to play in games," said Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. "He will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works."

From ESPN New York: Knicks GM Scott Perry on the decision to waive Joakim Noah and stretch the final season of his contract ($19.3 million) over three seasons: "That decision was made in the best interest of the Knicks, first and foremost. Secondly, we spent a lot of time, a lot of months trying to find a deal that made sense and learned a lot about the market out there. That the market was expensive. What we've said all along was we were not going to trade first round picks and young players in any type of transaction like that. We're comfortable with the decision we made. We're going to move forward. We wish Joakim the very best."

Brooklyn's DeMarre Carroll is out indefinitely after undergoing ankle surgery.

Richard Jefferson who recently announced his retirement after 17 seasons is headed to the broadcast arena serving as studio analyst on the YES Network covering the Brooklyn Nets.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 108 international players from a record-tying 42 countries and territories are on opening-night rosters for the 2018-19 season. This marks the fifth consecutive season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players and that all 30 teams have at least one international player.

The record for international players (113) and record for countries and territories represented (42) were set at the start of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

The most-represented countries among the 108 international players on opening-night rosters are Canada (11 players), Australia (record nine players), France (nine players), Spain (seven players) and Germany (record six players), followed by Croatia, Serbia and Turkey (five players each). Opening-night rosters also feature a record 65 European players.

The Dallas Mavericks have an NBA-high seven international players. The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers each have six. The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs field five each.

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure. Reach out to: cswirsky@bulls.com or on Twitter: @ctsbulls.