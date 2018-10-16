Chuck Checks In: 10.16.18

CHUCK CHECKS IN

Another day, another practice for the Bulls. Will Thursday ever arrive?

Head Coach Fred Hoiberg celebrated his 46th birthday putting his team through a morning practice at the Advocate Training Center. Hoiberg has been impressed with the play of rookie center Wendell Carter, Jr.

"His defensive instincts are off the charts. For somebody that's a 19-year-old kid, first year in the league, and played multiple zones a year ago; we've been absolutely thrilled for his ability to contest shots."

The Bulls have claimed guard Tyler Ulis off waivers to bring their roster to 17 total players. In a subsequent transaction, the Bulls exercised the Two-Way player conversion option on Ulis. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Ulis (5-10, 150) was waived by the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 12, 2018. He appeared in four games (one start) for Golden State this preseason and averaged 3.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.2 minutes per game. Originally selected by Phoenix with the 34th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ulis played for the Suns for two seasons. He has averaged 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 132 games (58 starts) in his NBA career. Ulis was named Rookie of the Month in April of 2017.

The Chicago native played for Kentucky for two seasons (2014-16) and posted career averages of 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 30.1 minutes over 72 games. While in high school, Ulis was a two-time Illinois All-State selection and Southtown Star Player of the Year. He ended his career at Marian Catholic High School as the all-time leading scorer (2,335), leader in assists (578) and leader in steals (283).

CCI 2018-19 PREDICTIONS: Excluding the Bulls.

MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee. With a new coach and new offensive scheme, look for Giannis to take his game to not just another level—he’s done that—another universe.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Luka Doncic - Dallas. His skill set is ridiculous.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Nick Nurse - Toronto.

EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPION:

1. Boston

2. Toronto

3. Philadelphia

NBA CHAMPION: GOLDEN STATE. The only way the Warriors don’t win another title is a key injury or boredom.

CCI 24 SECONDS NEWS AND NOTES

NBA ball is back with two games on the schedule tonight. Philadelphia travels to Boston and it’s ring ceremony night at Oracle as the Warriors host OKC.

The Pacers and Myles Turner agreed to a four year deal that could reach a reported 80 million dollars.

The Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis will revisit long term plans in the off season. The Knicks picked up an additional ten million in cap space in the process.

Yahoo Sports reports the Cavs extended Larry Nance to a four year - 45 million dollar contract.

The Bucks acquired veteran guard Jodie Meeks from Washington. Milwaukee waived guard Tim Frazier.

The Clippers sent veteran Wesley Johnson to the Pelicans for center Alexis Ajinca.

The Suns waived Shaquille Harrison and Darrell Arthur.

ESPN signed broadcaster/former NBA Coach Hubie Brown to a multi-year contract. Brown is 85 years young. Age doesn’t matter! He is excellent at his job and still brings his A game to every broadcast. Hats off to ESPN for believing in Brown, Lee Corso, etc.

RIP Portland Trailblazers- Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen. He was so well loved and respected. The tributes from players, management and business associates is a testimony to his heart and character.

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure. Reach me at cswirsky@bulls.com or on Twitter: @ctsbulls.