Chuck Checks In: 10.07.18

A final Sunday tune up for the Bulls as they meet the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday. The Bulls are preparing for their third of five preseason games.

The Bulls have had plenty of time to watch video and go over a number of details following Wednesday's loss at Milwaukee. The schedule this week (three games) mirrors what a typical regular season slate looks like, as the Bulls will be playing every other day. After hosting Denver Friday, the Bulls will have six days to prepare for the 2018-19 opener on October 18 at Philadelphia.

I'm really anxious to see how the Bulls play tomorrow. As a team they're shooting just 40%. We detailed the Bulls' three point shooting in Saturday's CCI and that certainly must get better. Free throw shooting has been excellent. Defense must pick up. Don't read too much into the first two pre season games. Get back to me in ten days regarding trends. No one wins a trophy for the most wins in preseason ball.

Last night was our annual "Evening With the Chicago Bulls", with proceeds going to Chicago Bulls Charities. The players and staff enjoyed mingling with fans with a French theme surrounding the evening's events.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Jimmy Butler remains a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland 113, Boston 102. A number front line players sat this one out. Ante Zizic scored 20 for the Cavs. No doubt the NBA will be looking in to the Marcus Smart/JR Smith scuffle.

Memphis 109, Indiana 104 OT. The Pacers rested all five of their starters. Jaren Jackson, the fourth overall pick from Michigan State, scored 18 points and grabbed six boards for the Grizzlies. He's going to be terrific.

Clippers 103, Lakers 87. The Lakers sat LeBron James. Tobias Harris with 18 for the Clippers. Rajon Rondo dished out 10 assists in 27 minutes for the Lakers.

An early season setback for the Spurs as first round pick Lonnie Walker will undergo knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He's expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks.

Long time NBA reporter Sam Amico reports the Cavs are looking to speed up the game, and in doing so, are practicing with a 12-second shot clock. A number of teams, including the Bulls are attempting to force the pace and collect easy buckets in transition which is every coach's dream.

