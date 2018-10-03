Chuck Checks In: 10.03.18

GAME NIGHT FROM MILWAUKEE

Bulls (1-0) at Milwaukee (0-0)

TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King - 7PM - NBC Sports Chicago.

RADIO: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul - 6:45 - 670 The Score.

CCI PREVIEW: It should be quite an evening as the Bucks play their first game ever in their new 524 million dollar Fiserv Forum. Congratulations to everyone for getting this done. Milwaukee is a great sports town and the fans are passionate about its teams. The Bucks have a new coach in Mike Budenholzer, a proven winner with the Hawks, and with it comes heightened expectations on the defensive end. Giannis is Giannis; a young, spectacular superstar and now it's up to Bucks management to build players around him as they attempt to become an elite team in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks know what they have in Khris Middleton who is a very good two way player and can get you 20 points a night. The Bucks need consistency from Eric Bledsoe and consistency nightly from their bench.

The Bulls will look to build off Sunday's win over the Pelicans as they send out a unit featuring former Buck, Jabari Parker. Parker went through so much in his brief stay in Milwaukee dealing with two ACL injuries. Parker was very active off the court in the Milwaukee area giving back to the community so I expect him to receive a warm ovation from a sellout crowd of 17-thousand 500.

"It's going to be fun to see all the guys I grew with and guys I haven't see in a while I had great memories being there and great experiences; met some great people. Pretty much bitter how it all ended but most importantly a sweeter moment being here. I wasn't planning leaving so soon (four years). I love that group, love the training staff and made it home; really involved in the community, always out. They went a different direction which I understand", Parker said.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Denver 113, Lakers 111: LeBron James made his home debut with many "James” jerseys on display. James scored 13 points in 15 minutes.

Cavaliers 102, Boston 95: It was the Celtics' third pre season game and it showed. For the Cavs, Kevin Love scored 17 points in 17 minutes and rookie Collin Sexton netted 15 points off the bench. Sexton will be a member of the great 2019 rookie class. This kid is good.

Houston 131, Memphis 115: Melo starts! The veteran with a 13 points -4 rebound game. Paul and Harden combined for 42. Michael Carter Williams..remember him? 19 points off the bench for the former ROY.

Hornets 122, Heat 113: Willy Hernangomez had a monster game with 16 points 10 rebounds and 4 blocks. I was shocked the Knicks dealt him to Charlotte last year. He has a great upside and could be a valuable piece off the bench. Miles Bridges continues to impress for the Hornets. The Hornets' Malik Monk tried to check in to the game but forgot one thing—his jersey. True. He wasn't wearing his jersey so he had to hit the locker room to grab one. It's preseason for everyone! The Heat played without five players

Utah 105, Raptors 90: Leonard with 17 points and 5 rebounds. One of my favorite NBA players is Joe Ingles. He plays with toughness, grit and can shoot threes. He pumped in 24 for the Jazz.

Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor who sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Bulls will miss the next 1-2 weeks.

40 year old (I can't believe I'm typing "40") Dirk Nowitzki may miss the Mavericks regular season opener as he continues to recover from off season ankle surgery. The Bulls play in Dallas the third game of the season.

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure. Reach me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls