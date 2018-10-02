Chuck Checks In: 10.02.18

The Bulls back at it practicing as they prepare for tomorrow's contest at Milwaukee. Conditioning is a key as the Bulls look to become one of the elite teams pushing the ball up the floor to come away with transition buckets. Message to Coach Hoiberg, just sayin, I did get my run in this morning!

Bobby Portis scored 21 points in 19 minutes against the Pelicans in the pre season opener. His role as a sixth man will flourish with his developing skill set. During the off season, Portis worked on many aspects of his game.

"I worked on my threes." Portis took only one three point field goal against the Pelicans who threw different looks at him so the veteran out of Arkansas elected to wisely implement his post up game. Portis focused on moves in the middle block area on the floor and credited Coach Hoiberg for putting him in the right place to excel. Love BP. He's going to have a terrific season.

Looking forward to Wednesday's matchup in Milwaukee as the Bucks and Bulls play in the first NBA game at the new Fiserv Forum seating 17-500.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS and NOTES

Jimmy Butler is still property of the Minnesota Timberwolves. We digress...

I caught the 76ers-Magic game last night—always a great watch with the extremely talented Marc Zumoff calling the play by play. Philly came away beating Orlando 120-114. Magic rook Mo Bamba netted 12 points. Joel Embiid with a 21-7 game. The 76ers are on their way to China for two games against the Mavs. When they return ,there isn't a lot of time to get ready for their regular season opener at Boston October 16. Two nights later, the 76ers host the Bulls. Philly's Jerryd Bayless will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a knee injury.

Atlanta 116 Nola 102. The Hawks' Trey Young scored 11 points ( 5 of 16 from the floor, 1 of 6 from 3 point range). Young dished out 8 assists. Atlanta's John Collins scored 18 points in 20 minutes. The Pelicans were playing their second game in as many nights..nothing like pre season back to backs!

And...nothing quite like OT pre season ball...NY 124 Washington 121 - The Knicks' Kevin Knox with an impressive 13 point 10 rebounds game.The Wizards' Markieff Morris was ejected in a pre season game...welp!

Yes, CCI covers it all Sacramento 106 Suns 102...Suns and Kings in a matchup of the top two picks in the June draft and incidentally two high school teammates, number one overall selection Deandre Ayton of the Suns scored 24 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. The Kings' Marvin Bagley III with seven points in 25 minutes off the bench.

Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports Golden State's Patrick McCaw will turn down a two year 5.2 million dollar contract and will remain a restricted free agent.

Kyrie Irving set the record straight...yes, the Earth is round. Pythagoras agrees!

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure! Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com