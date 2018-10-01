Chuck Checks In: 10.01.18

FINAL: Pre season game: Bulls 128 New Orleans 116

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Blakeney, LaVine and Portis each with 21 points.

Pelicans: Holiday and Jackson each with 16.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Dunn and Parker each with 8. Pelicans: Payton: 8

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Payne : 7. Pelicans: Randle: 5

CCI RECAP: The Bulls scored 66 second half points triggered by the bench play of Antonio Blakeney and Bobby Portis. Each poured in 21 points. The Bulls attacked the hoop and did a solid job getting to the line. Newcomer Jabari Parker scored 15 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and assisted on 4 baskets. Parker played turnover free basketball in 25 minutes. Zach LaVine was outstanding setting the tone early taking it to the rim.

ROOKIE WATCH: Wendell Carter Jr. with a solid 11 points and 7 rebounds in 25 minutes. He was very active and moved well off the ball. Carter Jr. doesn't back down from anyone. Chandler Hutchison played 26 minutes recording 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Free throws. The Bulls were spectacular going 26 of 27 from the line. Blakeney went 8-8.

CCI 2ND STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls struggled shooting the 3 rock: 4 of 18 from the floor.

UNDER THE RADAR PLAYER: Kris Dunn. The importance of guards rebounding the ball cannot be under estimated. Dunn had a team high 8.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Blakeney on excelling at the free throw line against the Pelicans:

"Games are won at the free throw line, obviously. At the end of the game when you get fouled you have to close games out.""

UP NEXT: At Milwaukee Wednesday.

CCI 24 seconds of news and notes around the NBA

Jimmy Butler is still in Minnesota.

The moment arrived for LeBron James' debut in Lakers' purple and gold. It's a different look but it's the buzz of the NBA. In San Diego, James played 15 minutes scoring 9 points, grabbing 3 rebounds and dished out 3 assists as Denver prevailed 124-107.

Spurs 104 Miami 102. DeMar DeRozan acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Raptors scored 7 points in 18 minutes. Hassan Whiteside had a monster game for the Heat registering a 20 points and 13 rebounds .

Boston 115 Charlotte 112. Rookie Miles Bridges poured in 23 points going 9 of 12 from the field including 4- 3s.

Clippers 110 Sydney Kings 91. Tobias Harris entering his free agent year had a double-double of 20 points 11 rebounds.

