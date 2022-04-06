Chuck Checks In: Bulls fall short in final showdown vs. Bucks, clinch playoff spot

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bucks 127, Bulls 106 ( 45-34, 27-12 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (40 pts), Bucks- Lopez (28 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Thompson (7), Bucks- Antetokounmpo and Portis (9)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso (8), Holiday (13)



CCI SAT OF THE GAME: Milwaukee scored 30 or more points in each of the final three quarters.

CCI RECAP: Despite the loss, the Bulls are playoff bound for the first time since 2017. The Bucks took advantage of the absence of Zach LaVine (knee soreness) as Milwaukee registered seven double figure scorers led by Brook Lopez season-high 28 points. The Bucks, an extremely deep team, shot 52% from the field. The Bulls labored shooting 42% and continued to struggle knocking down 3-pointers averaging just 28% beyond the arc the last six games. DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points. DeRozan attempted eight of the Bulls 13 free throws.

DeRozan scored 40 points in the Bulls loss on Tuesday.

Patrick Williams turned in another solid game, drawing a starting assignment , finishing with 18 points and six rebounds.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball continues to experience discomfort in his surgically repaired knee. He last played January 14.

The sixth seed Bulls have a quick turnaround as they host the red hot Celtics tonight on 670 The Score and NBCSCH. 7PM.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Orlando 120, Cleveland 115: The Cavs loss sent them into the play in tournament.

Phoenix 121, Los Angeles Lakers 110: The Lakers have been officially eliminated from postseason play.

Brooklyn 118, Houston 105: Kyrie Irving poured in 42 points as the Nets moved into the eighth seed.

Miami 144, Charlotte 115: Tyler Herro scored 35 points . The Heat have won five straight.. The Hornets surrendered 144 points for the second consecutive game.

Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122: Joel Embiid had 45 points and 13 rebounds. The 76ers made a franchise record 17 -three pointers in the first half alone.

Toronto 118, Atlanta 108: Pascal Siakam had 31 points as the fifth seed Raps clinched a playoff spot for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94: The Trailblazers have dropped eight straight.

Washington 132, Minnesota 114: The T-Wolves are in the seventh seed with three games left.

Utah 121, Memphis 115: Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds as the Jazz clinched a playoff spot.

San Antonio 116, Denver 97: The Spurs locked up the 10th seed with the Lakers losing to the Suns.

New Orleans 123, Sacramento 109: The Pels have won seven of their last 10 and clinched a postseason tournament berth against the Spurs.

