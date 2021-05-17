Chuck Checks In - 05.17.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 118, Milwaukee 112. (Bulls: 31-41, 15-21 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Young: 20pts Bucks: Nwora: 34pts (CH)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio: 8. Bucks: Nwora: 14 (CH)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5. Bucks: Teague: 7

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls prevented the Bucks from sweeping the Central Division. The Bucks went 11-1 against Central opponents.

CCI RECAP: Upon learning his team would be locked in to the third seed by virtue of Brooklyn securing the second seed, Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer went deep in to his bench. Rookie Jordan Nora scored a career high 34 points along with a career high 14 rebounds. The Bulls received a steady diet of veteran play led by Thad Young's 20 points. Lauri Markkanen added 17. Ryan Arcidiacono buried four-three pointers.

More on the Bulls in Tuesday's CCI.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 123, Cleveland 104. Kyrie Irving became the ninth player in NBA history to join the 50% (fg%) 40% (3pt fg%) -90% (ft%) club. The Nets await the winner of the Boston-Washington play in game.

New York 96, Boston 92. The Knicks clinched the fourth seed in the East as Julius Randle capped off a wonderful regular season with aa 20-7-7 game. The Knicks get Atlanta in the opening round. Congratulations to Celtics announcer Mike Gorman headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Washington 125, Charlotte 110. Russell Westbrook tallied his 184th career triple-double of 23-15-10. The Wizards play at Boston in a play in game with the winner claiming the seventh seed in the East. The loser plays the winner of Indiana-Charlotte for the eighth seed.

Indiana 125, Toronto 113. Oshea Brissett scored a career high 31 points. The Raps played just six players, three of them, centers and one point guard.

Golden State 113, Memphis 101. Steph Curry won the scoring title (31.9) taking a career high 36 shots, including a career high 22-three point field goal attempts. The Warriors claimed the eighth spot. It's Golden State and the Lakers for the seventh seed in a MUST see game. The loser will play the winner of the Memphis-San Antonio contest.

Atlanta 124, Houston 95. The Rockets finish the season with the worst record in the NBA: 17-55.

Utah 121, Sacramento 99. The Jazz won the Western Conference and will sit back and await the play in game winner.

Philadelphia 128, Orlando 117. The Magic ended the season on a seven game losing streak and finished 21-51

Portland 132, Denver 116. The Trail Blazers advanced to the playoffs for the eighth straight season, longest active streak in the NBA. Portland plays Denver in the opening round.

Minnesota 136, Dallas 121. Anthony Edwards capped off an outstanding rookie season scoring 30 points for the T-Wolves who finished 23-49.

Oklahoma City 117, Los Angeles Clippers 112. The youngest player in the NBA, Aleksej Pokusevski savored a career high 29 points for the Thunder. The Clippers play Dallas int he first round of the playoffs.

Miami 120, Detroit 107. The Heat play the Bucks in the opening round. The Pistons end up with the worst mark in the Eastern Conference at 20-52.

Phoenix 123, San Antonio 121. The Suns host the winner of the Lakers-Warriors play in game.

Los Angeles Lakers 110, New Orleans 98. The Lakers won their fifth straight but still must participate in the play in tournament.

