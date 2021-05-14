Chuck Checks In - 05.14.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 114, Toronto 102. (Bulls: 30-40, 13-21 at home).

Bulls win season series 3-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 24pts. Raptors: Johnson: 35pts. (CH)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Raptors: Johnson: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 10. Raptors: Flynn: 7

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine became the first player in Bulls history to make 200 three pointers in a single season. He has played in only 58 games.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls held off a depleted Raptors team in the fourth quarter and swept the three game season series for the first time since 2015-16. The Bulls received balanced scoring as six players delivered in double figures, led by Zach LaVine's 24 points. Nikola Vucevic took care of business in the post recording his 10th straight double-double game with a 16-16 night. Lauri Markkanen registered 20 points off the bench, drilling six-three pointers. Coby White had a tremendous game with a 17-5-10 performance. The Bulls pounded the glass out rebounding Toronto 50-33. The Bulls shot 47% from three point range. Toronto played without eight players including its entire starting lineup. Stanley Johnson scored a career high 35 points. The Bulls play at Brooklyn Saturday afternoon (noon) and end the regular season with an evening game at the United Center hosting the Bucks. (8PM). Washington holds a two game lead and will entertain the Cavaliers tonight. Bradley Beal will miss his third straight game for Washington with a hamstring injury.

NEXT: At Brooklyn Saturday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 106, Philadelphia 94. Miami's Udonis Harlem played for the first time this season and was ejected three minutes in after scuffling with Dwight Howard. Philadelphia hosts Orlando twice in three days. They need just one win to capture the top seed in the East.

Milwaukee 142, Indiana 133. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster game of 40-15-6. Indiana's Domantas Sabonis left the game with a quad injury in the third quarter. The Bucks moved within a game of the second seed Brooklyn Nets.

New York 102, San Antonio 98. Julius Randle was solid: 25-9-9. Alec Burks scored a season high 30 as the chase for the fourth seed continues along with Miami and Atlanta.

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Charlotte 90. The Hornets have lost four of their last five games. The Clippers remain in third place, one game ahead of Denver.

Memphis 116, Sacramento 110. The Grizzilies play the Warriors for the eighth seed Sunday. The win guaranteed Memphis of its first winning season since 2016-17.

Phoenix 118, Portland 117. Devin Booker made two free throws with two seconds left as the Suns moved to within one game of top seed Utah.

Denver 114, Minnesota 103. Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter.

