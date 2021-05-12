Chuck Checks In - 05.12.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Brooklyn 115, Bulls 107. (Bulls: 29-40, 13-21 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine 41pts. Nets: Durant: 21pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 12. Nets: Brown and Claxton each with 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 6. Nets: Durant: 8.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Zach LaVine recorded his 14th 40-point game as a Bull, moving ahead of Bob Love into second alone in franchise history. Most 40-Point Games - Bulls History

165 - Michael Jordan

14 - ZACH LAVINE

13 - Bob Love

8 - Jimmy Butler

CCI RECAP: Eight double figure scorers provided the Nets a nice cushion of accomplishment as they held off the Bulls in the fourth quarter prevailing at the United Center. With Kyrie Irving lost for the night after sustaining an early third quarter facial contusion , Kevin Durant went to work making timely shots finishing with a 21-4-8, 3 block shots game. The Nets bench was outstanding as second year big man Nic Claxton recorded a 10-10 double-double game. Veteran Jeff Green added 14. Mike James tossed in 11 as the Nets reserves outscored the Bulls bench 36-23. The Nets collected 51 rebounds, dished out 32 assists and committed only eight turnovers. Irving was cleared of a possible concussion but will undergo more tests today.

Zach LaVine was a one man gang scoring 41 points but his teammates struggled throughout the game . Nikola Vucevic posted his ninth straight double-double but went 5-18 from the field.

For the Bulls to earn a seat at the table for the final play in game position they must beat the Raptors, Nets and Bucks with Washington losing it's last three to Atlanta, Cleveland and Charlotte.

NEXT: Home with Toronto Thursday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Indiana 103, Philadelphia 94. The Pacers clinched a spot in the play in tournament Domantas Sabonis recorded his ninth triple-double game of the season (16-13-15)

Milwaukee 114, Orlando 102. The Bucks remain one game behind Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles Lakers 101, New York 99 OT. Talen Horton-Tucker (Simeon High School) sank a three ball with 21 seconds left. The Lakers lost Alex Caruso to right foot soreness. The Lakers trail Portland and Dallas by one game for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Memphis 133, Dallas 104. Kristaps Porzingis missed his seventh straight game for the Mavs with knee soreness.

Miami 129, Boston 121. The Heat clinched a playoff spot and moved in to a tie for the fifth seed with idle Atlanta. The Heat have won 10 of 13. Boston has lost seven of 10.

Denver 117, Charlotte 112. Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points. Despite the loss, the Hornets clinched a spot in the play in tournament.

Golden State 122, Phoenix 116. Draymond Green delivered a triple-double as the Warriors played with just eight healthy players.

Sacramento 122, Oklahoma City 106. Too little, too late for the Kings who have won five of six but trail the Spurs by 2 1/2 games for the final play in spot. The Thunder have lost 22 of 23.

Minnesota 119, Detroit 100. The T-Wolves "improved" to 22-47. The Pistons fell to 20-50.

Los Angeles Clippers 115, Toronto 96. The Raptors are without a ton of players and lost seven of their last eight games.

Thanks for reading CCI.